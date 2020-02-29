How to watch and live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace

Brighton welcome Crystal Palace to the AMEX Stadium on Saturday looking to end a seven-match winless run.

The Seagulls are the side in the entire Football League yet to record a victory in 2020, although the omens are good for Graham Potter’s men against Palace.

The Eagles have won just two of their last 18 away league games against Brighton, and neither of those victories have come in the top flight.

Palace did see off Newcastle 1-0 at Selhurst Park last time out but Roy Hodgson’s side have not won back-to-back Premier League games since December and are winless in their last six away from home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

Brighton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 29th February 2020.

What channel is Brighton v Crystal Palace?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Crystal Palace

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

While Brighton’s winless start to the year may look ominous, they have actually been rather resilient with four draws from their last five matches.

They’ve come from behind in their previous three to earn a share of the spoils, including a remarkable late surge against West Ham, and their excellent record at home to Palace suggests the Seagulls may finally bag three points.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace