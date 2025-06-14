Host representatives Inter Miami, and their talisman Lionel Messi, face Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the opener.

Chelsea and Manchester City enter the competition as the two Premier League representatives and are among the favourites to go deep into the tournament.

Fans across the world will be intrigued to see how the competition pans out and whether FIFA really has shaped a new jewel of club football.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup matches on TV today.

Which Club World Cup 2025 matches are on today?

All UK time. All live on DAZN.

Group stage

Saturday 14th June

Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami) 5

Which Club World Cup 2025 matches are on tomorrow?

All UK time. All live on DAZN.

Group stage

Sunday 15th June

Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati) 5

Group B: PSG v Atlético Madrid (8pm, Los Angeles)

Group A: Palmeiras v Porto (11pm, New Jersey)

Group B: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders (3am Monday, Seattle)

