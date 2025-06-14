Which Club World Cup 2025 matches are on today? Saturday 14th June – schedule and TV coverage
Your complete guide to Club World Cup 2025 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
The Club World Cup 2025 is finally ready to launch after all the intrigue, all the speculation, hype, controversy and rushed transfer deals. It is here.
Saturday marks the opening of the tournament, but fans in the UK must wait until the early hours of the night to tune in for the first game.
Host representatives Inter Miami, and their talisman Lionel Messi, face Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the opener.
Chelsea and Manchester City enter the competition as the two Premier League representatives and are among the favourites to go deep into the tournament.
Fans across the world will be intrigued to see how the competition pans out and whether FIFA really has shaped a new jewel of club football.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Club World Cup matches on TV today.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
Which Club World Cup 2025 matches are on today?
All UK time. All live on DAZN.
Group stage
Saturday 14th June
- Group A: Al Ahly v Inter Miami (1am Sunday, Miami) 5
Which Club World Cup 2025 matches are on tomorrow?
All UK time. All live on DAZN.
Group stage
Sunday 15th June
- Group C: Bayern Munich v Auckland City (5pm, Cincinnati) 5
- Group B: PSG v Atlético Madrid (8pm, Los Angeles)
- Group A: Palmeiras v Porto (11pm, New Jersey)
- Group B: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders (3am Monday, Seattle)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.