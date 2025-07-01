Meet the Wales squad at Women's Euro 2025: Confirmed 23-player squad list
Your complete guide to the Wales squad for Women's Euro 2025.
Wales enter their first ever major international tournament brimming with excitement – and inevitably a few nerves – with their history-making squad confirmed for Women's Euro 2025.
Coach Rhian Wilkinson made her squad announcement atop Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in June with talismanic striker Jess Fishlock leading the line-up.
Fishlock is the Dragons' all-time top scorer and will be their most dangerous weapon in Group D, alongside elite company such as England, Netherlands and France.
Former captain Sophie Ingle missed the entire 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury but has made the cut for Switzerland.
Skipper duties have gone to Angharad James, who boasts over 130 caps for her national side going into the competition – can she inspire her team, her nation, to a famous victory or three this summer?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Wales squad for Women's Euro 2025.
Wales squad for Women's Euro 2025
Goalkeepers
- Olivia Clark (Leicester City)
- Poppy Soper (Blackburn Rovers)
- Safia Middleton‑Patel (Manchester United)
Defenders
- Charlie Estcourt (DC Power FC)
- Gemma Evans (Liverpool)
- Josie Green (Crystal Palace)
- Hayley Ladd (Everton)
- Esther Morgan (Sheffield United)
- Ella Powell (Bristol City)
- Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis)
- Lily Woodham (Seattle Reign FC)
Midfielders
- Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC)
- Alice Griffiths (Southampton)
- Ceri Holland (Liverpool)
- Sophie Ingle (Chelsea)
- Angharad James (Seattle Reign FC)
- Lois Joel (Newcastle)
- Kayleigh Barton (Charlton)
- Rachel Rowe (Southampton)
Forwards
- Hannah Cain (Leicester City)
- Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace)
- Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping)
- Ffion Morgan (Bristol City)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.