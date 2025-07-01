Fishlock is the Dragons' all-time top scorer and will be their most dangerous weapon in Group D, alongside elite company such as England, Netherlands and France.

Former captain Sophie Ingle missed the entire 2024/25 campaign with a knee injury but has made the cut for Switzerland.

Skipper duties have gone to Angharad James, who boasts over 130 caps for her national side going into the competition – can she inspire her team, her nation, to a famous victory or three this summer?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Wales squad for Women's Euro 2025.

Wales squad for Women's Euro 2025

Goalkeepers

Olivia Clark (Leicester City)

Poppy Soper (Blackburn Rovers)

Safia Middleton‑Patel (Manchester United)

Defenders

Charlie Estcourt (DC Power FC)

Gemma Evans (Liverpool)

Josie Green (Crystal Palace)

Hayley Ladd (Everton)

Esther Morgan (Sheffield United)

Ella Powell (Bristol City)

Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis)

Lily Woodham (Seattle Reign FC)

Midfielders

Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign FC)

Alice Griffiths (Southampton)

Ceri Holland (Liverpool)

Sophie Ingle (Chelsea)

Angharad James (Seattle Reign FC)

Lois Joel (Newcastle)

Kayleigh Barton (Charlton)

Rachel Rowe (Southampton)

Forwards

Hannah Cain (Leicester City)

Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace)

Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping)

Ffion Morgan (Bristol City)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.