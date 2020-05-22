Emmerdale’s Danny Miller gives tantalising update on Aaron and Cain’s lockdown special

Fans of Emmerdale can breathe a little easier as the soap has recently announced plans to keep the drama on the air due to the production shutdown that has been in place since March.

A series of lockdown specials will help fill the void and will focus on different pairings of characters, all stuck indoors like the rest of us, waiting for life to return to some semblance of normality.

One instalment will focus on Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Miller has been tweeting about being one of the first cast members back on set.

WOW – it was so good to be back in Aaron’s house with his lodger ???? The Aaron & Cain episode was the first of the six lockdown episodes to be shot out of that block and under the new structures and rules so everyone was naturally anxious of how and what changes we would face.. pic.twitter.com/xNsDc2QfCR — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) May 22, 2020

Continuing on in further tweets, Miller went on to tease the special and celebrate that filming has been able to resume, albeit in a reduced capacity.

“Well, I can tell you, the episode is amazing. You’re going to love it! I wouldn’t have wanted to share breaking into this new world of television with many others than my good pal Jeff Hordley – who is incredible in this beautiful episode – written by our very own Adam Sales.

And all the credit goes to our director Ian Bevitt and Emmerdale from paper to screen, for turning the production round to make a great episode at a distance – so we may not see a kiss or a fight on TV for a while, but this shows we can do without it and do so safely. Bravo ITV.”

The rest of the lockdown specials will focus on:

Chas and Paddy (Lucy Pargeter and Dominic Brunt)

Sam and Lydia (James Hooton and Karen Blick)

Marlon, Al and Ellis (Mark Charnock, Michael Wildman, Aaron Anthony)

Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson)

Jimmy and Nicola (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler)

Executive producer, Jane Hudson, recently said that “Seven weeks into lockdown and the scripts have an added poignancy and meaning. The response from everyone at Emmerdale to filming these episodes has been fantastic and we’re really grateful for their support.”

We can’t wait to see what lockdown will look like for those in Emmerdale!

