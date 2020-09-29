Disney+ UK guide: Price, app and all your questions answered

It was a long time coming, but entertainment juggernauts Disney finally entered the streaming market in November last year with new service Disney+.

And it has already been a roaring success as it joins the fray in the battle for streaming supremacy alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Not only does Disney+ host a whole catalogue of past beloved classics – think Snow White or Bambi – but subscribers can also access a host of Marvel, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Star Wars titles, with all those companies owned by Disney.

From Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian, to Marvel films, Toy Story spin-offs and The Simpsons (over 600 episodes!), Disney+ has it all.

If it’s The Mandalorian you’re most excited about, you will be thrilled to find out that Disney is releasing new Mandalorian merchandise in celebration of each new episode released.

The first episode of season two debuts on 30th October and new products will follow every Monday in a campaign that Disney has called ‘Mando Mondays’. This will take place every week through to 21st December.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Disney+ including cost, upcoming TV shows, movies and Disney+-compatible devices.

A guide to Disney+ UK

How can you sign up? How much does Disney Plus cost? And what are the best shows and films to watch? Find out everything you need to know about the Disney streaming service below.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney+ is a major new streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company which features a host of new and past TV series and films from Disney and its many subsidiaries.

That means you can not only expect to find Disney projects like Lady and the Tramp, but also shows and films from:

Pixar

Marvel

Star Wars

Fox

National Geographic

As per streaming services like Netflix, you don’t have to buy for each show or film you watch. Instead, you pay a monthly subscription for access to all titles on the service’s massive library, completely ad-free.

Unlike other streaming services, however, Disney+ won’t release new shows in bulk, with new episodes of series like The Mandalorian available each week.

How much does Disney Plus subscription cost?

A Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK. The Disney Plus price is less than a Netflix premium plan which comes in at £11.99 a month to give you a comparison.

For the release of the live-action remake of Mulan, Disney+ also revealed a new Premier Access offering. Instead of releasing it straight onto the streaming service, fans were asked to pay £19.99 (on top of the subscription fee) to gain exclusive access to the film. Disney fans are then able to watch the film as many times as they like.

How do I sign up for Disney Plus?

You can sign up to Disney+ on their website or through the Disney+ app.

You can download the app on most Android and Apple devices, as well as most Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV. Check out our guide to find out how to download the Disney Plus app.

Find out more about compatible Disney+ devices.

You’ll be able to sign up to the service through Sky Q and NOW TV – Disney+ will be available as an add-on.

What devices are compatible with Disney Plus?

The Disney+ app can be downloaded on most Apple and Android devices, Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, as well consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox.

Read more about Disney+ compatible devices and how to set up Disney Plus on your Amazon Fire TV Stick.

How many devices can I watch Disney+ on?

Disney Plus UK subscribers can watch on four screens at the same time. That’s the same as Netflix’s Premium Plan and one more than Amazon Prime Video. You can also register up to ten devices, and Disney Plus will support seven profiles.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

Disney Plus has teamed up with Sky meaning you can get the Disney Plus app on your Sky Q box. You can watch the new service alongside your other Sky content, easy peasy. It’ll also just be added to your Sky bill. Even easier. Disney Plus is also available on NOWTV too.

Disney Plus on Virgin Media and BT won’t be integrated but you can still get the app.

What TV shows are on Disney Plus?

Top Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Fox shows are available for all subscribers, including:

Star Wars series The Mandalorian , a live-action show set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII.

, a live-action show set in the outer reaches of the galaxy between episodes VI and VII. 30 seasons of hit animation series The Simpsons.

A new Toy Story series centred on new character Forky, called Forky Asks a Question . Viewers can also expect Lamp Life , an animated short exploring where Bo Peep was during the events of Toy Story 3.

. Viewers can also expect , an animated short exploring where Bo Peep was during the events of Toy Story 3. Earth to Ned , an original series from the Jim Henson Company that follows a titular blue-skinned alien and his lieutenant, Cornelius, who are sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion. Instead, what happens is they become obsessed with popular culture – starting up their own chat show in the process.

All seven seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars . An animated series delving into what happened between Episode II and Episode III.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . The scripted show is set in the school in which High School Musical was filmed, and sees students putting together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all.

. The scripted show is set in the school in which High School Musical was filmed, and sees students putting together their own stage version of the film. Not confusing at all. A National Geographic show led by Jeff Goldblum called – amazingly – The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

If you want a full list of what you can watch we have a guide to everything on Disney Plus, or the best TV Shows on Disney+.

Later on, viewers can expect titles such as:

What movies are on Disney Plus?

Disney+ hosts a gigantic library of classic Disney movies (think Snow White), to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Fox movies.

The biggest films to look out for include…

Mulan – the live-action remake was released onto the streaming service due to continued disruption from coronavirus. However, it is Premier Access only for the time being so requires an additional payment of £19.99.

Hamilton took Broadway by storm back in 2015 and continues to be wildly popular. Now the award-winning musical has arrived on Disney+ for all theatre fans to see.

Frozen 2 . Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Disney made the hit sequel to the kid’s movie available from 3rd July.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , along with all the previous Star Wars films, are available on Disney+.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe . Almost all of the MCU superhero films will be available to watch, including Avengers: Endgame.

. Almost all of the MCU superhero films will be available to watch, including Avengers: Endgame. Disney+ original movies including Togo and Lady and the Tramp

and 20th Century Fox classics including Mrs Doubtfire .

. The X-Men movies , including the acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past.

, including the acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past. Elephant – a feature-length documentary following elephants in migration, narrated by Meghan Markle .

Dolphin Reef – a feature-length documentary narrated by Natalie Portman about a young dolphin called Echo.

Later on, viewers can expect titles such as:

Mary Poppins Returns , the Emily Blunt-led sequel is set 25 years after the original film.

A Cheaper by the Dozen remake

remake Hocus Pocus 2 – A follow-up up to the cult 1993 hit

You can find out more in our guide to the best movies on Disney+.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

There’s certainly a lot going for Disney+, with its subscription price (£5.99) cheaper than Netflix’s standard package (£8.99). And while Netflix’s standard package only allows for viewing on two devices at once, Disney+ allows for four screens to simultaneously view titles from one account.

However, although the price is certainly appealing, you have to consider what type of content you’re looking for. While Disney+ promises many child and teen titles, the service arguably lacks programmes aimed at adults, with Star Wars series The Mandalorian the only real show generating interest. But this could change by 2021, with the service set to release a string of Marvel and Star Wars titles in coming months.

Read more in our ‘Is Disney+ worth it?’ analysis

How many people can watch Disney Plus at once?

One Disney+ account can host seven profiles and can stream different shows from four separate screens.

Read more about how many screens can stream Disney+ titles simultaneously – and a comparison with Netflix

Can I download Disney Plus films and TV shows?

Yes, you can download titles and watch them later on the Disney+ app. Downloads will last 30 days

What is the difference between DisneyLife and Disney Plus?

Disney already had a subscription service in the UK, called DisneyLife. A £4.99 subscription granted access to a catalogue of 450+ Disney movies (including all the original versions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book and so on).

Disney+ confirmed during a Twitter Q&A that DisneyLife will be replaced with Disney+. Read more about the difference between DisneyLife and Disney+.

