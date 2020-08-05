Meet the cast of Netflix reality show Selling Sunset

The second season of hit realtor reality show Selling Sunset may have only landed on Netflix in May, but the Oppenheim real estate team are back for more LA-based drama just three months later.

Selling Sunset season 3 is set to debut on Friday 7th August, with all your favourite estate agents back to take us on another ride of the rollercoaster that is their professional and personal lives.

From Chrishell’s divorce proceedings to Christine’s wedding (and her potential exit), the upcoming season is bound to be juicy.

Here’s our guide to who’s who on the show.

Chrishell Stause Instagram: @chrishell.stause Net worth: approx $3-5 million (£2.3-3.8 million) Chrishell, who joined Selling Sunset in season one, is no stranger to the small screen, having previously acted in recurring roles on an array of US soaps including Days of Our Lives, The Young and The Restless, and All My Children. She further entered the spotlight in 2017 when she married This Is Us star Justin Hartley, although unfortunately the marriage didn’t work out – her divorce and the aftermath are said to the focus of much of the upcoming third series. Christine Quinn Instagram: @thechristinequinn Net worth: estimated $500,000 (£380,000) Christine, who first appeared on Selling Sunset in season one, has allegedly long had reality show ambitions – having previously claimed that she would love to be part of the cast for The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills. In series two of the show she introduced her new fiancé, Christian Richard, and season three is set to show her wedding, which took place last year, and was “the craziest thing“, according to Jason Oppenheim. The reality star has also hinted that season three could be her last on Selling Sunset – let’s hope that’s not the case! Davina Potratz Instagram: @davinapotratz Net worth: estimated $2 million (£1.6 million) Davina spent the first series of Selling Sunset as a recurring cast member before being bumped up to the main cast. She has previously dipped her toe in the reality TV waters – prior to joining the cast of Selling Sunset, she was seen on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing – in which she sold several opulent mansions. Away from the show, Davina has worked as a model, while she is also a member of the Top Agent Network – a “network built exclusively for verified top agents.” Amanza Smith Instagram: @amanzasmith Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000) Amanza, who joined Selling Sunset in its second season, appears to lead a busy life – as well as her role as an estate agent at the Oppenheim Group, she is CEO of AmanZa LLC – an interior design company. She has also had a career as an NFL cheerleader and has worked as a model, while she has two children from her marriage to NFL player Ralph Smith. Maya Vander Instagram: @themayavander Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000) Maya’s work in the real estate world is not limited to her career at The Oppenheim Group – she spends half her time in Florida working for Douglas Elliman. Maya has two children, a boy and a girl, with her husband, and has become popular with Selling Sunset fans for her no-nonsense approach to her job. The estate agent has been a cast member on Selling Sunset since its very first episode but she recently told Metro.co.uk that she doesn’t know if she could do a fourth season – “I was a bit more flexible and so was [my husband], but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see.” Mary Fitzgerald Instagram: @themaryfitzgerald Net worth: estimated $1 million (£760,000) Mary played a big part in series 2, with her wedding to fellow cast member Romain at a private LA estate a huge talking point. What’s more, Mary got some business done on her wedding day – selling the venue on the very same day she tied the knot. Mary also previously dated Jason Oppenheim – but the two remain on good terms. Romain Bonnet Instagram: @theromainbonnet Net worth: approx. $1 – 5 million (£760,000 – 3.8million) Romain, who has appeared on Selling Sunset since season one, met Mary just two days after arriving in LA from his native France, having been working as a pastry chef. As well as his role on Selling Sunset, he also works as a model – and charges for birthday message videos. Jason and Brett Oppenheim Jason’s Instagram: @jasonoppenheim Brett’s Instagram: @brettoppenheim Combined net worth: estimated $50 million (£40 million) Jason is the founder and president of The Oppenheim Group and works as an attorney, contractor, and developer. In 2019, he was recognised by the Wall Street Journal/REAL Trends “Best Real Estate Agents in America” as the #1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip, #3 Agent in Los Angeles, and the #22 Agent in the United States. Not a bad record! Jason’s twin brother, Brett is the vice-president of the Oppenheim Group and directly manages the team of estate agents that appear on the show. He has also worked as an attorney and a public speaker and, along with his brother, has previously appeared on Million Dollar Listing.