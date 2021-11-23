How much Selling Sunset agents make – how much is a sale worth?

There’s not much longer to wait until Selling Sunset returns with its highly-anticipated fourth season, reuniting viewers with the glamorous Oppenheim Group estate agents.

We’ve gotten to know the Selling Sunset cast pretty well over the last two years, having seen workplace rivalries unfold and romantic relationships blossom – but what about their pay checks?

The Netflix reality series sees the brokers flog multi-million dollar properties across LA and bag a sweet commission in the process, and over the last three seasons we’ve seen them sell super swanky homes to some of America’s wealthiest buyers.

Read on for everything we know about the Selling Sunset agent salaries ahead of season four, or check out our four-star review.

How much do Selling Sunset agents make?

The sales on Selling Sunset are worth varying amounts depending on the price tag.

The real estate agents don’t actually receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group, instead they make their money just from the commission, meaning they only receive a pay slip if they actually sell a house.

The percentage of commission the agents receive varies from property to property, but given the kinds of mansions they’re selling, it’s a six-figure rate almost every time.

The commission is calculated by subtracting a certain percentage (usually ranges from three per cent to six per cent) from the cost of the house they sell.

For example, Mary Fitzgerald recently sold a property worth $8,000,000 and earned a commission of $240,000, which is three percent of the cost of the listing.

Speaking to about the way they make their money, Mary said: “I think the hardest thing in real estate is working for commission only.”

She added: “Spending months sometimes with a client and then they change their minds.

“The best part can also be when a client finds something they love immediately and I make a huge commission with very little effort.”

What are the most expensive homes featured on Selling Sunset?

The houses featured on the Netflix series vary, with smaller apartments and homes going for $4 million to $8 million.

At the other end of the scale, however, there are multi-million dollar, luxury mansions that sell for over $25 million. Here are two of the most expensive places shown in the series so far:

$75 million

Netflix

Location: North Beverley Hills Drive, LA.

The stunning nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom property spans more than 15,000 square feet.

In season two, Davina showed a client around the luxury home, despite Jason and Brett’s worries that it was overpriced.

“I know selling this house at this price is really tough but I’m up for the challenge,” she said. “I can’t fathom the idea of Jason telling me, ‘I told you so!'”

Good luck Davina!

$4o million

Netflix

Location: Hillside Avenue, Hollywood Hills,

In the first episode fans got a glimpse inside the jaw-dropping house, worth more than $40m, which includes 20,000 square feet of space.

The home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a garage which can fit not one, but 15 cars. There are also four hot tubs, an infinity pool, and a huge rooftop deck.

Fans were left in awe of the indoor theatre, spa, wine cellar and plenty of other perks within the luxury pad.

The deal was a hot topic for the agents as whoever sold the property would get a commission worth $1.2m (£979,000).

According to the Los Angeles Times, the house sold in December 2019 and it closed at a final deal of $35.5m (£29m) – the most expensive sale since 2012.

Many believe Davina was the seller of this home, after she was rumoured to be the most successful Selling Sunset agent.

