The great news is, it all sounds just as dramatic as the first two series.

Jason told OK! Online season three, which was filmed before the world went into lockdown, gets even more exciting. “It's going to be even better than season two," he says.

"We just get to be more ourselves in front of the camera. I sell the $40 million dollar house. A couple of other agents do some big sales and Mary does very well for herself as she always does. Oh, and Christine’s wedding is epic, and then of course there’s the interpersonal relationship issues going on..."

More like this

As you might expect, the big wedding of the series isn't just a few people gathering for a tasteful do at the local church.

“Christine’s wedding was probably the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," says Jason. "It was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had! That woman put on a show - it exceeded everyone’s expectations. I can’t wait for people to see it because it’s going to set the bar for weddings.”

Advertisement

Season three of Selling Sunset drops on Netflix on 7th August. In the meantime, you can check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.