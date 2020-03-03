Disney+ to be available as add-on on Sky Q and NOW TV

There’s not too long to wait until Disney+ is available in the UK and Ireland – and it’s now been announced that the streaming platform will be available as an add-on on Sky Q and NOW TV.

The service will be available on both platforms as an app after Sky reportedly beat competition from BT and Virgin Media to secure a deal with Disney – although there has been no confirmation that it is an exclusive partnership.

In a statement, Sky’s CEO Jeremy Darroch said, “We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.”

Meanwhile Disney’s Chairman of Direct-To-Consumer & International, Kevin Mayer added, “We are delighted that Sky is selling the Disney+ service on their platform and, along with our other distribution partners, will deliver exceptional reach at launch.”

Disney+ launched in the US last November and will finally arrive on British shores this month, on 24th March.

The price for a Disney+ subscription will be £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year in the UK, while a 7-day free trial period will be available for everyone signing up from launch.

The deal between Disney and Sky will also see some of Disney’s first 20th Century Fox titles arrive on Sky Cinema, including Le Mans 66 and Terminator: Dark Fate, after the takeover last year.