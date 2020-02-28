The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of call for everything that HBO – the original prestige TV network in the USA – puts out into the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – it all comes through here first.

On top of this, there’s an impressive back catalogue of classic shows, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Game of Thrones.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with recent big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Check out our pick of NOW TV’s bunch below.

Westworld

Available until 6th June

Widely touted as HBO’s next big thing now that Game of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction series that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots. Watch Westworld on NOW TV

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David created this acclaimed comedy series where he plays a version of himself, prone to awkward social encounters that create farcical situations. Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on NOW TV

The Handmaid’s Tale

Available until 17th May

This hard-hitting drama series is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead performance. The dark world of The Handmaid’s Tale sees the United States turned into a totalitarian regime where the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order. Watch The Handmaid’s Tale on NOW TV

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars in this beloved sitcom as dedicated public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks department of Pawnee, Indiana. Co-starring an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

The Night Of

Available until 1st March

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime drama as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case. Watch The Night Of on NOW TV

Supergirl

Superhero drama following Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) as she goes up against fearsome villains from across the universe. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

The Outsider

Available until 8th April

This new series from HBO is based on a novel by prolific horror writer Stephen King and currently airing. A local detective played by Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) investigates the mysterious and brutal death of a young boy in a small town. Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo and Paddy Considine also star. Watch The Outsider on NOW TV

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with millions tuning in to the finale to find out who exactly would take the legendary Iron Throne. If you missed out on the series originally or just want to relive its most memorable moments, Game of Thrones is now available to stream in its entirety. Watch Game of Thrones on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars in this comedy-drama about a woman reintegrating into her old life after suffering a mental breakdown. She is determined to bring her newfound positive mindset to everything she does, but ultimately finds herself always battling the harsh realities of the modern world. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

The Young Pope & The New Pope

Jude Law stars as newly elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. A sequel series titled The New Pope has recently started airing and is also available to stream. Watch The Young Pope on NOW TV

Show Me A Hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, based on the factual book by Lisa Belkin. The story explores a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city. Watch Show Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Newsroom

Jeff Daniels stars in this political thriller from superstar writer Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network). The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable news programme. Watch The Newsroom on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for more, you can revisit the original three seasons in their entirety on NOW TV right now. Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV