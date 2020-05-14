Accessibility Links

Gangs of London becomes Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama of all time

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole leads the cast in the record-breaking British drama

Joe Cole in Gangs of London

Published:

Over 2.23 million viewers have viewed the opening episode of Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London, making the drama the channel’s most watched original show this year.

The record-breaking viewing figures also make the nine-part drama Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama ever, with only last year’s smash-hit Chernobyl preventing it from securing the top spot.

The show stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole alongside a multicultural cast, and delves into the capital’s modern-day gangland underworld. Cole plays Sean, the heir to a notorious criminal gang, and who has his work cut out to restore order following his father’s untimely death.

Sky Studios boss Cameron Roach said in a statement that he was “delighted” by viewers’ response to the record-breaking drama.

He said, “We are delighted by the response to Gangs of London and to have brought [creator] Gareth Evans’ unique cinematic vision to the small screen for the first time. This epic saga, with family at its heart and visceral action-packed fight sequences has taken audiences on an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld,” he said.

“The record-breaking results are testament to Sky’s ongoing commitment to innovation and championing the very best of bold, British drama.”

You can sign up to Sky TV here for access to Gangs of London. If you are a Sky TV customer, you can download the whole series of Gangs of London to your box now.

Alternatively, you can tune in to Sky Atlantic on Thursdays at 9pm to watch the show in weekly instalments.

You can also watch Gangs of London with NOW TV’s Entertainment Pass. Sign up for a seven day free trial here.

