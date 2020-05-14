Gangs of London becomes Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama of all time

Over 2.23 million viewers have viewed the opening episode of Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London, making the drama the channel’s most watched original show this year.

The record-breaking viewing figures also make the nine-part drama Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama ever, with only last year’s smash-hit Chernobyl preventing it from securing the top spot.

The show stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole alongside a multicultural cast, and delves into the capital’s modern-day gangland underworld. Cole plays Sean, the heir to a notorious criminal gang, and who has his work cut out to restore order following his father’s untimely death.

Sky Studios boss Cameron Roach said in a statement that he was “delighted” by viewers’ response to the record-breaking drama.

He said, “We are delighted by the response to Gangs of London and to have brought [creator] Gareth Evans’ unique cinematic vision to the small screen for the first time. This epic saga, with family at its heart and visceral action-packed fight sequences has taken audiences on an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld,” he said.

“The record-breaking results are testament to Sky’s ongoing commitment to innovation and championing the very best of bold, British drama.”

