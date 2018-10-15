New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day
Your daily guide to everything recently added to Netflix UK – discover the best new shows and movies to stream now
From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.
With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…
Monday 15th October: The Goonies
Stranger Things season two featured Goonies star Sean Astin, so it was only a matter of time before the film that made his name reached Netflix. Watch now
Friday 12th October: The Haunting of Hill House
The horror TV series reimagines Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 11th October: Salt Fat Acid Heat
Chef and food writer Samin Nosrat serves up her culinary manifesto. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 10th October: 22 July
Paul Greengrass’s harrowing account of the Norway 2011 terror attacks. Watch on Netflix
Thursday 4th October: Four Weddings and a Funeral
Richard Curtis’ seminal British romcom lands on Netflix. Watch now
Wednesday 3rd October: Operation Finale
Sir Ben Kingsley stars alongside Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac in this historical film about the bid to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Watch on Netflix
Monday 1st October: Hannibal
All three seasons of the sadly cancelled horror thriller are now available to stream. It’s not the reboot fans have been desperate for, but at least it completes the set. Watch on Netflix
Friday 28th September: The Good Place season 3
A bumper edition of the hit philoso-comedy kicks off season three, with new episodes streaming on Netflix every Friday right after broadcast in the US. Watch on Netflix
Read more: The Good Place season three is here – and people are loving it
Thursday 27th September: Norsemen
The farcical Norwegian Game of Thrones parody returns. Watch on Netflix
Wednesday 26th September: Marvel’s Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch’s dazzling outing as the Sorcerer Supreme arrives on Netflix, the latest in a burgeoning Marvel movie line-up on the service. Watch on Netflix
Tuesday 25th September: American Vandal season two
The breakout mockumentary series returns. If the first run was a surprise hit, this time round expectations for the true crime parody are through the roof. Can it deliver? Watch on Netflix
Monday 24 September: Maniac
Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most peculiar and original releases of the year. The limited series features pharmaceutical trial participants Owen (Hill) and Annie (Stone) go through a series of increasingly surreal experiments in an effort to ‘cure’ their minds. Watch on Netflix