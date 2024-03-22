The show's synopsis says: "Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home.

"As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent and Ivan Howe as Edgar in Eric. Netflix

In one of the first-look images, Vincent is seen stressed and dishevelled, while another of the images sees him looking intently at something in a workshop.

Meanwhile, a third image sees him on the train, sat next to his son Edgar.

Cumberbatch spoke about the series alongside Morgan at the Next on Netflix UK event last week, where he said of the series: "It's pretty unusual. The part of it, I just hadn't read anything like it, and Abi builds the most extraordinarily detailed and fully realised world.

"So she's a walking bible for what is an endless series of questions when you're reading about a mental collapse manifesting in the way it does.

"But it is rooted in a lot of real world issues. And I think looking at parenthood, looking at marriage, looking at mental health, looking at the AIDS pandemic then, but also the ongoing crises of homophobia, racism in institutions.

"There's a lot going on and yet it does speak to our world. It's not cramming stuff in that we're not sadly all too familiar with."

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent in Eric. Netflix

He continued: "And it just takes you on one of the most unusual journeys through my character's involvement that I've ever read. So I was hooked."

The series also stars Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Clarke Peters.

Eric is coming to Netflix on Thursday 30th May 2024.

