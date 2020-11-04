When is the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie coming out? Is it in the MCU?

In recent weeks, the third Spider-Man film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most talked-about projects in all of Hollywood, following some intriguing casting rumours.

Advertisement

The upcoming sequel is reportedly set to feature Jamie Foxx as Electro, the classic Spidey villain who he previously played in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

This announcement, combined with the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, has led some fans to speculate that the film could delve into Marvel’s vast multiverse – perhaps including previous screen Spider-Men.

But while the involvement of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire has been rumoured, we are yet to get any official confirmation about their roles, so fans would be wise not to get their hopes too high for now.

What we do know is that the third Spider-Man flick – one of a slate of upcoming Marvel movies – has started filming, as confirmed by star Tom Holland via an Instagram story in late October.

A later post by actor Jacob Batalon, best known for playing Peter Parker’s nerdy sidekick Ned Leeds, suggested he too was starting work on the trilogy-closer, which would be no big surprise given his prominent roles in the preceding films.

With this upcoming movie being the character’s sixth appearance in the MCU and possibly drawing inspiration on past iterations, now might be a good time to check out our guide on how to watch Spider-Man films in order.

Alternatively, read on for everything we know so far about the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Spider-Man 3 coming to cinemas?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 has been delayed by roughly one month to 17th December 2021, moving from an earlier date in November.

In addition to the chaos that COVID-19 has wreaked on virtually every aspect of modern life, it has also affected the entire Marvel phase four release schedule, meaning this latest target date is subject to change again.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information on Spider-Man 3’s release date as it comes in.

What will the next Spider-Man movie be called?

We don’t have a confirmed title for the third film just yet, but producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that that it will have the word “home” in it somewhere, as did the previous two outings.

So far, fans have had a few stabs at guessing the title with suggestions including Home Run, Work From Home and perhaps the most likely answer so far, Homesick – which could tie in with the fact the film will most likely see Peter Parker on the run.

What will happen in the third Spider-Man movie?

As is typical for an MCU movie, confirmed plot details are few and far between right now, although there is heavy fan speculation that we could get a live-action Spider-Verse movie in this third outing.

The casting of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange very much fuelled this fan theory, with the latter potentially guiding Peter Parker through the multiverse as a mentor of sorts.

Presumably, the film will also have to resolve the cliffhanger ending of Far from Home, which saw Peter Parker unmasked as Spider-Man and framed as a murderer by the late Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), with J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) leading the hate campaign on his controversial online blog DailyBugle.net.

Another plot possibility for the third film includes the prospect of the Sinister Six (Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman and Kraven the Hunter) appearing on-screen together, something which has been teased at by producer Amy Pascal.

Given that Sony and Marvel’s new deal currently only extends to one more solo movie, it could also be that the film will have to give a reason for Peter leaving the MCU after that. We’re calling multiverse shenanigans again.

Spider-Man 3 cast

Marvel

While we don’t have a complete cast list just yet, we do know that Tom Holland will be back in the role of Peter Parker, while Zendaya and Jacob Balaton are very likely to return in their respective roles as love interest MJ and best friend, Ned.

In addition, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May is also a likely candidate to reappear as Parker’s primary caregiver, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been announced for the cast in another mentor role.

It’s been rumoured that JK Simmons will reprise his role as J Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy, following his post-credits appearance at the end of Far From Home.

Speaking to Collider, the actor neither confirmed nor denied his involvement, but seemed to hint he was optimistic he’d make a return, saying: “There is a distinct chance, there have been discussions, and I’m not going to say anything definitive [laughter] because I don’t know if I’m allowed to. But yes, I’m very optimistic that I’ll have some more JJJ in my future.”

Intriguingly, Jamie Foxx has also been cast in the film as Spidey villain Electro, a role he previously portrayed in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (set outside of the MCU continuity).

This has sparked rumours that Marvel could be looking to crossover their older films for a Spider-Verse story, with Garfield and Tobey Maguire speculated to be involved.

However, in a recent statement, Sony Pictures said that any potential Spider-Man 3 casting is not yet confirmed, so fans should take these reports with a pinch of salt for now.

What happened with Sony and Marvel?

We’ve explained it in more detail here, but essentially what happened was that after three years of making Spider-Man movies together, Sony and Marvel’s coproduction deal fell apart, with sources suggesting Disney wanted a bigger slice of the profits than Sony were willing to give.

There was quickly a fan backlash against the change with many pinning the blame on Sony, and for a while it seemed unlikely that a new deal would be made.

However, a few months later the two studios struck a new deal to create one last solo Spider-Man movie together, and to include Tom Holland’s webbed wonder in at least one more MCU team-up movie. After that, who knows?

Will Sony make the next Spider-Man film without Marvel?

Not any more! Despite talks between the two studios breaking down it turns out their deal allowing Spider-Man to appear in the MCU is back on for one final solo adventure and at least one other appearance for Tom Holland.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige in a statement.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific,” added Sony exec Amy Pascal. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.” In a surprise twist, apparently it may have been Holland who saved the partnership, with reports suggesting the deal was “100 percent dead” until the young actor used his influence at Sony and Disney to thaw relations and get people back around the table (via Hollywood Reporter).

Will Tom Holland still play Spider-Man?

While a lot of this new film’s details are a mystery, one thing that does seem certain is that Holland will continue to play Peter Parker for some time yet, with the actor confirming his future involvement at Disney’s D23 conference.

“It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds?” he told EW and People when it seemed like the Disney/Sony deal was off.

“But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland later told GQ. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor.

“Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Will the next Spider-Man movie star Venom and Morbius?

While Spider-Man is part of the MCU, Sony has already been developing its own franchise of Spidey villains unconnected to that universe, starting with Tom Hardy’s antihero Venom in 2018 and continuing with 2020’s Morbius (starring Jared Leto).

Now that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, it seems unlikely he’ll meet up with Sony’s antiheroes just yet – though after the new deal is concluded it could be that he’ll appear.

“Now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Sony chief Tony Vinciquerra said – so expect some crossovers soon.

Will there be a Spider-Man Sinister Six movie?

Rumour has it that long-dead plans for a Sony movie based around the Sinister Six – a loose collection of Spider-Man villains that often includes Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and Sandman – could be back on the cards.

Sony executive Amy Pascal has hinted that the presence of Vulture, Mysterio and sometime team member Shocker in the recent Spider-Man movies could point towards a team-up in the future.

“These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” Pascal said. “There may be something that happens with that.”

Previously, Sony had worked on a script with writer-director Drew Goddard to be spun out of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man incarnation, but when that film series was called off the idea was mothballed.

But as recently as last December Pascal had suggested she fancied bringing the idea back to life.

“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in cinemas in December 2021. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.