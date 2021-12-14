Spider-Man No Way Home review round-up: Early Rotten Tomatoes score high

It’s time to see Peter Parker face his biggest threat yet.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally on its way to cinemas this week and now the first reviews of the film have begun to arrive on the internet.

The film picks up from the conclusion of Spider-Man: Far from Home with the world aware that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man after he was framed for the murder of Mysterio.

Despite finally having found romantic happiness with MJ (Zendaya), Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him stop his life falling apart.

However, events soon spiral out of control and Peter finds himself facing threats from across the multiverse.

So, with the endless rumours, a large cast list and wild theories surrounding the film, the big question is: Is Spider-Man: No Way Home any good?

Here is what the early reviews are saying.

**Be warned there are no spoilers in this article but there may be once clicking through links to various reviews**

Spider-Man: No Way Home review round-up

Pete Hammond of Deadline Hollywood gave the film a positive review.

He penned: “Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon are a priceless trio, and the various villains and ‘others’ who pop in and out make this pure movie fun of the highest order. Fans will be in heaven.”

Hammond added: “This film will make a billion, and it deserves to. Franchise movies, Marvel Movies, Comic Book Movies – you name it – just don’t get much better than this.”

Kate Erbland of IndieWire awarded the film a score of B-.

Erbland commented: “The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not always willing to get really risky — particularly in standalone features that will undoubtedly impact the rest of the slate — but No Way Home isn’t scared of throwing down an entirely new gauntlet, with a truly reverential eye to the past, and hoping for a new future worth fighting for.

“The road to the closing moments of No Way Home — both warm-hearted and heartbreaking — might have hit a few bumps, but the darkness is worth it.”

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian awarded the film three out of five stars.

Lee penned: “It’s flawed for sure but still moves with more deftness than most (arriving after Eternals is a blessing for any Marvel film) and there’s an ending that suggests an awareness of its roots (post-credits scene aside), hinting at a promising way forward rather than back. Consider the curse of sorts sort of broken.”

Amelia Emberwing of IGN awarded the film a score of eight out of 10.

Emberwing wrote: “Spider-Man: No Way Home hits all the right notes as the MCU’s latest entry. Its impact on the universe as a whole, as well as the overall emotional beats, all feel earned.

“Stellar performances meet what feels like a Saturday morning cartoon rife with all the devastating punches we’ve come to expect from this sneaky universe. Though it struggles with some tired superhero tropes, everything else about it will leave fans grinning ear-to-ear.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home Rotten Tomatoes score

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scoring very high on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes following early reviews.

Based on 29 reviews, the Rotten Tomatoes score currently rests at a 100% “Fresh” rating.

However, there is currently no “consensus” yet as we await further reviews coming in.

We shall be sure to update this page as soon as we have more information.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in UK cinemas on 15th December 2021.

