Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 released with more villains confirmed

With a great trailer comes great responsibility.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has dropped its brand new trailer – and it’s every bit as epic as we’d hoped.

The latest footage of the Spider-Man threequel, which its director has compared to Marvel’s time-twisting juggernaut Avengers: Endgame, was released on Tuesday night (November 1) during a special event in LA.

The first trailer had teased that Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero could be facing the Sinister Six, with Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock delivering an iconic “Hello, Peter” to the backdrop of Green Goblin’s eerie laugh.

The latter was then spotted in the movie’s poster, though whether Willem Dafoe would be reprising the role remained a mystery.

Finally, we have some answers to some of those questions. Take a look for yourself below:

So, fans may be disappointed by the lack of Maguire, Garfield and Cox, but we do have some more villainous appearances that hint at the Sinister Six making their appearance.

It very much sounds like Dafoe is back to at least voice the Green Goblin, even though we do not have it confirmed that it is indeed him as Norman Osborn in the suit.

Before unveiling the epic trailer, Marvel also released a new poster which only seemed to add fuel to those Sinister Six rumours.

It makes sense to see this teased as the trailer included further villains for Peter to clash with.

Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/za6t80yX2J — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 15, 2021

While we also got a better look at both Doctor Octopus and Electro, we also heard Willem Dafoe reprise his role as the Green Goblin before seeing the character in costume.

Elsewhere, J.K. Simmons could be seen as journalist J. Jonah Jameson who broke the story of Spidey’s true identity to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Finally, we could see appearances from Sandman and Lizard amongst the villains that Peter battles towards the end of the trailer.

That is five out of a potential Sinister Six, right there!

YouTube/Marvel

It appears also that Doctor Strange is warning Peter that grave losses await him if he continues on his path to fix the multiversal trouble that has brewed.

Could Peter lose his life? Or could he lose someone he loves instead?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast watches tomorrow’s new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. pic.twitter.com/D4EwfFusUH — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 16, 2021

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast also sat down to watch the trailer together before it made its way to the public, with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon having some pretty intense reactions.

Having seen the trailer now, we get why they had such intense reactions!