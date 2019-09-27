"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The deal that was brokered between the two studios means that Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures (led by Amy Pascal) will team to produce a new film - due out 16th July 2021 - as they have done on the two previous instalments.

It has also been confirmed that Spider-Man will appear in at least one more MCU film. And by the sounds of Feige's statement, that may not be the end of the superhero's relationship with Marvel...