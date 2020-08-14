Every upcoming Marvel movie – release dates over the next few years

Never fear, Avengers or Marvel fans – there are plenty more Marvel movies coming your way.

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the culmination of every Marvel movie to date back in 2019 but they were far from the end of the Marvel universe – even if it has been taking a bit of a breather lately.

Over the coming months and years all sorts of new and returning franchises will be coming to cinemas under the Marvel banner, with well-known heroes like Black Widow, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy rubbing shoulders with The Eternals, Shang-Chi and more.

And although the release dates of many of these films have been pushed back as a direct result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this will only serve to increase the anticipating for their eventual arrival in cinemas.

Note: this article may be updated when new information is presented.

Upcoming Marvel movies with release dates

November 6th 2020– Black Widow

The first film of MCU Phase 4 is the Black Widow movie, which has been revealed to be set between the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War – when Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from authorities.

Cast announced so far include Stranger Things’ David Harbour, The Little Drummer Girl’s Florence Pugh and The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz, with Pugh playing a younger spy trained up to be Johansson’s replacement and her “moral opposite”. The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle is also in the movie as a possible love interest, while Ray Winstone is expected to play an unknown role.

As is usually the case for Marvel movies, the plot of Black Widow has been kept tightly under wraps, but in the trailers released so far, Natasha talks about how she’s going to confront her past – involving a trip to Russia, where she grew up and learned her fighting skills

The film had originally been set for a May 1st release, but was one of many Marvel projects to be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

February 12th, 2021 – The Eternals

The Eternals is Marvel’s cosmic new franchise that’s cast Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan among others.

Based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences.

And although concrete details about the plot have not been made public at this stage, it looks like the Eternals might have felt the snap of Thanos’s fingers just as badly as Earth – with the film reportedly set to explore the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, who previously helmed the acclaimed indie flick The Rider, and could have scope to cross over with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

May 7th, 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The story of Marvel’s Chinese-American martial arts hero Shang-Chi from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the lead role, and he will become Marvel’s first Asian lead. Joining him in the movie are Tony Leung as The Mandarin and Awkwafina in an unknown role.

Intriguingly, the Ten Rings refer to a classic Iron Man villain called The Mandarin, who used 10 mystical rings to give himself immense magical power and who faced off with Tony Stark many times over the years – so it will be very interesting to see how many Iron Man references we might expect to see in the film…

And after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Shang-Chi will soon be back on track and filming. Hooray!

July 16th, 2021 – Untitled Spider-Man film

Despite talks between Sony and Marvel breaking down it turns out their deal – where Spider-Man appears in the MCU and Marvel boss Kevin Feige steers the solo Spider-Man movies – is back on for one final solo adventure and at least one more MCU appearance for Tom Holland.

Director Jon Watts is reportedly on board for the threequel – though at time of writing it’s not clear if a new script has been penned.

Neither, as things stand, does the film have a name – but Watts has revealed that like Homecoming and Far From Home the threequel will have the word “home” in the title once again.

And while plot details are understandably thin on the ground at this stage, star Tom Holland has described Peter Parker’s future as “different,” but potentially “even cooler” – we’re definitely on board!

November 5th, 2021 –Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Director Scott Derrickson had been set to return to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme.

However, in January 2020, Derrickson stood aside, citing creative differences – with Spiderman director Sam Raimi reportedly set to take his place.

That came after a series of apparently contradictory comments about the film’s direction from Derrickson, who had promised “the first scary MCU film,” and Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who was quick to water down that promise – so it remains to be seen quite how terrified audiences will be left by the end product.

Other cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong are also expected to return – while it’s possible that villain Nightmare, who has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of dreaming beings – might be involved in Doctor Strange 2.

It was confirmed at Comic-Con in July that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also feature in the film.

February 18th, 2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder

In July 2019 it was revealed that Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, which frankly has muddled all sorts of our predictions already. With Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder, expectations will be sky-high for the director/writer and star’s reunion, especially given Ragnarok’s popularity.

But the big news from Comic-Con is that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will take on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when Thor becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder.

And even more exciting is the news of who will play the villain – with former Batman Christian Bale confirmed to star in the film, although it remains unclear exactly which villain he will play (Dario Agger, aka The Minotaur is currently the odds-on favourite).

Meanwhile the film will adapt a Lady Thor story arc from recent a recent Marvel Comics series called The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron – which Waititi described as “incredible”.

May 6, 2022 – Black Panther 2

It was confirmed at D23 that Black Panther 2 will fill this big summer slot, earning a bit of a promotion after it broke records in its February 2018 release date.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” director Ryan Coogler told the audience. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

Director Ryan Coogler and most of the original cast (including Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright) are expected to return, though as of yet there’s no word on a storyline.

Beyond the fact that it definitely won’t be called Black Panther 2 we have no ideas of a names for the next installment, but rumour has it that the film will see T’Challa (Boseman) face a new challenger to his rule in the fictional nation of Wakanda – forcing him to consult with his cousin/foe Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) on the Wakandan astral plane.

July 8th, 2022 – Captain Marvel 2

Disney/Marvel

The studio has revealed that a sequel to Captain Marvel is aiming for release on 8th July 2022, no surprise given that the first film made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Whether a new film would follow on from Avengers: Endgame or explain where she was in the 20-odd years between her first movie and the present day is unknown, but we’ve explored the possibilities a bit here.

There’s a good chance that the film will delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her – there’s no word yet on which stars may be joining Brie Larson in the cat, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any announcements.

July 29, 2022 – untitled Marvel

After the spectacular firing and re-hiring of director/writer James Gunn, the rumoured 2020 release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems a bit unviable – and considering that Gunn has also committed to the writing and directing of a Suicide Squad sequel before he moves back to Marvel, even more delays seem likely.

According, this summer 2022 slot seems like a suitable home for the Chris Pratt-starring sequel, which may revolve around his search for Zoe Saldana’s Gamora.

Upcoming Marvel movies with no release date

Blade

Fantastic Four

X-Men

Of course, it could be that we’re entirely wrong and Marvel has all sorts of other exciting plans we don’t know about. The release dates could change, films could shift around and there could even been some team-up movies coming our way that the company is currently keeping under wraps.

For now, all we know is that the MCU is still going strong even after it “ended” everything in the latest Avengers film. That’s a feat of resurrection worthy of the Infinity Gauntlet.

