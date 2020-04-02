When is Black Widow released in cinemas? Cast, trailer and more

Scarlett Johansson’s super-spy Black Widow is finally getting her own solo movie.

The KGB agent turned superhero, also known as Natasha Romanoff, made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2 and has since appeared in several blockbuster crossovers.

After years of being a supporting player, Black Widow is about to take centre stage in her very own self-titled adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know, but beware – we’ll be entering into spoiler territory for Avengers: Endgame.

When is Black Widow released in cinemas?

Black Widow was originally set for release on 1st May 2020 in the UK and North America, but unfortunately, it is one of many films to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new release date for the much-anticipated movie is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update this page with more details as they come.

Who is in the cast of Black Widow?

Although the character sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson is reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff for the Black Widow solo movie – a return made possible by its very specific position in the MCU timeline.

The film takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, shortly after Romanoff turns her back on Tony Stark’s government sanctioned Avengers team.

An impressive supporting cast has been assembled to play Natasha’s “family” from back home in her native Russia.

Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) has been cast as Melina Vostokoff, a fellow spy and product of the Black Widow training programme.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star David Harbour will play Alexei Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian, who was the Soviet Union’s attempt at creating a super soldier like Captain America.

After a fantastic year in 2019, which included lead roles in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar and Little Women, up and comer Florence Pugh will co-star in Black Widow as Yelena Belova.

She is another graduate of the KGB spy programme and has a sister-like relationship with Natasha. Some fans are already speculating whether Pugh could inherit the mantle of Black Widow in future Marvel projects…

Rounding out the supporting cast are O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as SHIELD agent Rick Mason and Ray Winstone (The Departed) as one of the heads of the Black Widow training programme.

William Hurt will reprise his role as General Ross, whose previous MCU appearances include The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Bodybuilder Olivier Richters, nicknamed The Dutch Giant because of his massive 7ft 2in frame, has also joined the film in an undisclosed role.

Robert Downey Jr will reportedly appear as Tony Stark, but this is said to be only a short cameo using deleted scenes from Captain America: Civil War.

Interestingly, it is yet to be revealed who will be playing the villainous Taskmaster (see below), meaning their true identity could be a surprise reveal…

What is Black Widow about?

In typical Marvel style, the plot of Black Widow has been kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that the film is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when Natasha was on the run from the authorities.

In the trailers released so far, Natasha talks about how she’s going to confront her past and that involves a trip to Russia, where she grew up and learned her fighting skills.

Last year, footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con showed Natasha heading to Budapest (the scene of a formative mission in her youth that’s been mentioned in the Avengers films), where she runs into Pugh’s Yelena before engaging in a brutal one-on-one fight.

Johansson recently described Black Widow as a “family drama” in an interview with Total Film.

“I think part of Kevin Feige’s genius is that he always thinks about what fans expect out of these films and then gives them something that they never could’ve dreamed of,” she said. “The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the least expected thing, and I had to wrap my head around what that was going to be because there’s such a big tonal shift.”

She had previously told MTV News that iconic movies like The Fugitive, Logan and Terminator 2 were influences on Black Widow.

Natasha will also be donning a new white version of her traditional outfit, which can be seen in the film’s Super Bowl TV spot…

Who is Taskmaster?

Andy Parkart, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, confirmed that Black Widow will see Natasha face the Taskmaster – and no, we don’t mean Greg Davies.

Taskmaster is a Marvel villain who made his comic book debut in 1980 and has since been a nemesis of several popular characters including Deadpool, Ant-Man and Captain America.

Gifted with so-called “photographic reflexes,” Taskmaster only needs to witness something once in order to replicate it perfectly.

For example, if he were to spend a few minutes watching someone fight, he would then be able to expertly mimic their combat style right down to the precise details.

Judging from the recent Black Widow trailers, Taskmaster has been observing a number of MCU favourites, wielding a shield much like Captain America and utilising archery skills similar to those of Hawkeye.

In the comic books, the character wears an intimidating skull mask, but for his first live-action appearance this has been adapted into headgear similar to a biker helmet – effectively keeping his true identity a secret…

Who is directing Black Widow?

The film is being directed by Australian director Cate Shortland, whose previous work has been on smaller indie films such as Berlin Syndrome starring Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches).

Marvel was reportedly “extremely thorough” in its search for the right director, having met with more than 65 people before deciding on Shortland.

The screenplay was written by Eric Pearson, who previously served as a co-writer on fellow MCU entry Thor: Ragnarok.

Is there a trailer for Black Widow?

Yes – there are three full-length trailers for Black Widow which you can view below.

It’s worth noting that these promotional teasers were made prior to the coronavirus outbreak, so the release date at the end of each one is now incorrect.

For those who want a better look at Taskmaster in action, have a gander at this special look teaser…

You can also see the final poster for Black Widow below…

Marvel has also unveiled a series of character posters, focusing on the core four characters played by Johansson, Pugh, Weisz and Harbour.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.