Scarlett Johansson hints at future Marvel collaborations beyond Black Widow solo movie

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is finally getting a solo movie with the upcoming Black Widow – and the star has teased that it might not be her final involvement with the MCU.

Given the events of Avengers: Endgame, many fans had expected the film – which is set in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War – to be something of a farewell for the actor.

But Johansson has revealed that that might not be the case after all, explaining that she’d love to collaborate with Marvel again at some point in the future.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” she told Total Film. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family.

“I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way.”

Johansson first appeared in the MCU all the way back in 2010, making her debut in Iron Man 2 before going on to appear in a further nine movies including the upcoming solo film.

And regardless of whether she returns to MCU in another capacity, she has said that Black Widow is a fitting way to say goodbye to a character she has played for more than a decade.

“In every way, and certainly as an actor, it’s always better to leave a situation when you’re on top,” she said.

“And to feel good about something. It’s great. And I feel on top with this. I really do. I’m really proud of it. So we’ll see how everybody else sees it! But I will always love my experience of it.”

Black Widow will be released at the cinema and on Disney Plus Premier Access on 9th July.