Disney announces Black Widow will be free for Disney Plus subscribers from October

It’s safe to say that Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming release of Black Widow, the first new movie in the franchise in over two years.

Advertisement

The film will be released in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access on Friday 9th July, which means that subscribers wishing to stream the film will have to stump up an extra £19.99 to gain access.

But as with other films to have been released under this model, the film will eventually be available on the streamer for free – and Disney has now revealed how long fans will have to wait.

The studio has announced that the film will become free to subscribers on Wednesday 6th October, so just under three months after the original release.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The film has already been subject to several delays as a result of the pandemic, with it having initially been slated for a release all the way back in May 2020.

And Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently revealed that the decision to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus was taken to avoid further postponement.

He said: “We’ve already delayed Black Widow a couple of times, we didn’t want to delay it again.

“Yet, at the same time, we always knew there was a risk that exhibition wasn’t going to be fully developed or consumers wouldn’t want to go back and sit in theatres. So, we realised we had to sort of prime the pump and give theatrical exhibition a chance.

“We couldn’t put all of our eggs in the theatrical exhibition basket because we knew that in the weeks leading up to the decision that the domestic market was not coming back. And it’s still fairly weak. So, we’re very confident that we made the right call there.”

The film is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and sees Scarlett Johannson reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, while David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh will all make their MCU debuts.

Advertisement

The film will kick off Phase 4 of the MCU and is the first of four Marvel films set for release in the latter half of 2021, with the others being Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.