40 Disney trivia questions and answers for your home quiz

With all the time you spend on Disney Plus, has it not occurred to you that a Disney-themed round would be perfect for your next online pub quiz? Clearly if your friends don’t jump up and down with excitement about such a round, you need to get some new friends… (we’re teasing, although do force them to re-watch the original Beauty and the Beast at the bare minimum).

We’ve prepared a list of questions to keep you Disney fans entertained, so the hard work is done. They do carry a warning though: once you’ve finished the round you will lose many hours of your life listening to Disney songs and re-watching all the movies, but that’s no bad thing.

If you need to swot up before the quiz, Disney Plus is the place to go…

Questions

Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? When did Disneyland open? Which Broadway heavyweight provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in both Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)? Can you name all of the 7 dwarves in Snow White (1937)? Which Disney character talks to mice and has a fairy godmother? Which character sings about The Bare Necessities in The Jungle Book? (1967) What is the name of Elsa’s best friend in Frozen (2013)? “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from which 2000 film? What is the name of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, played by Elaine Hendrix, in The Parent Trap (1998)? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is heir to the throne of which fictional European country? How many Disney films has Lindsay Lohan appeared in? Who plays Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Which song from 2017 animated film Coco won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year? In Finding Nemo, what is the address of the dentist office in which Nemo is kept? Who is the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Incredible 2) was the voice of Edna Mode? Who played the titular role in the 2015 Cinderella live-action reboot? In Wreck It Ralph, what is the name of the game to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs? When Will My Life Begin is a song from which Disney film? In Beauty and the Beast (1991), which wing of the castle is Belle forbidden from visiting? Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s musical numbers? (1994 Lion King) What are the names of Hades’s henchmen in Hercules (1997)? Who is the 2012 film Brave dedicated to? How many brothers does Prince Hans have? What is Sully’s full name in Monsters Inc? Which Arrested Development star voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)? What year did High School Music premiere on the Disney Channel? Who will play Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid? Which US state is Lilo & Stitch set in? In which Disney animated film does Joaquin Phoenix voice the main character? In what year was Bambi released? In Winnie-the-Pooh, what type of animal is Eeyore? Where does Edgar the butler try to ship Duchess and her kittens to in The Aristocats? What is the name of the dog in Up (2009)? Who voices Tiana in The Princess and the Frog? Who does Emma Thompson portray in Saving Mr Banks? Name three characters left out of the new Mulan remake from the animation What does Hakuna Matata mean? Name the Seven Dwarves How many fingers does Mickey have? Name Goofy’s son

Answers: