30 Disney trivia questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Did you spend so long scrolling through Disney Plus that you forgot to write a round for your online pub quiz? Well, You’ve Got A Friend In Us! We’ve prepared a list of questions to keep the Disney-obsessed amongst you entertained as you navigate the Whole New World that is lockdown life.

Questions

Who directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action reboot? Which Broadway heavyweight provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Mulan in both Mulan (1998) and Mulan II (2004)? What are the names of all 7 dwarves in Snow White (1937)? “Pull the lever Kronk” is a line from which 2000 film? What is the name of Nick Parker’s girlfriend, played by Elaine Hendrix, in The Parent Trap (1998)? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is heir to the throne of which fictional European country? How many Disney films has Lindsay Lohan appeared in? Who plays Cruella Deville in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians? Which song from 2017 animated film Coco won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year? In Finding Nemo, what is the address of the dentist office in which Nemo is kept? Who is the Disney director (Ratatouille, The Incredibles, The Incredible 2) was the voice of Edna Mode? Who played the titular role in the 2015 Cinderella live-action reboot? In Wreck It Ralph, what is the name of the game to which Vanellope von Schweetz belongs? When Will My Life Begin is a song from which Disney film? In Beauty and the Beast (1991), which wing of the castle is Belle forbidden from visiting? Who wrote the music and lyrics for The Lion King’s musical numbers? (1994 Lion King) What are the names of Hades’s henchmen in Hercules (1997)? Who is the 2012 film Brave dedicated to? What is Sully’s full name in Monsters Inc? Which Arrested Development star voiced Nick Wilde in Zootopia (2016)? What year did High School Music premiere on the Disney Channel? Who will play Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid? Which US state is Lilo & Stitch set in? In which Disney animated film does Joaquin Phoenix voice the main character? What year was Bambi released? In Winnie-the-Pooh, what type of animal is Eeyore? Where does Edgar the butler try to ship Duchess and her kittens to in The Aristocats? What is the name of the dog in Up (2009)? Who voices Tiana in The Princess and the Frog? Who does Emma Thompson portray in Saving Mr Banks?

Answers: