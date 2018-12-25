Here’s how Neighbours brought Jim Robinson back from the dead

Neighbours legend Jim Robinson was back in Erinsborough on Christmas Day, 25 years after actor Alan Dale quit the role.

Advertisement

During the Australian soap’s first ever Christmas Day episode to air on 25 December itself, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) was reeling from the news he was responsible for the death of bad boy Mannix, associate of criminal family the Renshaws who Paul’s son Leo (Tim Kano) is embroiled with.

Alone in his car after almost crashing as he went in search of Mannix’s corpse, woozy Paul saw a ghostly vision of his late father appear in a Christmas bauble girlfriend Jane Harris had given him hanging from the rear view mirror.

Jim had some wise words of advice for Paul from beyond the grave, making him realise it’s not too late to repair the damage he’s caused and make amends with his loved ones, and Neighbours fans everywhere received a rush of nostalgia for the glory days of the show.

How did Stefan Dennis convince Alan Dale to return to Neighbours?

Dennis recently told RadioTimes.com how Dale’s audacious comeback occurred: “Alan and I have never lost touch. He was visiting me in Australia and stayed at my place, we were slowly getting drunk talking about old times and I said, ‘Come on, come back!’ He pointed out Jim was dead, but I thought, ‘That doesn’t matter, we can get around that – it’s a soap!’”

Dale left under a cloud back in 1993 following alleged rows over salary and forged a hugely successful career in US TV, appearing in a variety of hit shows including the recent Dynasty reboot, Lost, The OC and 24, but Dennis is happy to report any ill feeling between his on-screen dad and Neighbours bosses is now firmly in the past.

Advertisement

“For a long time Alan was adamant he’d never do it because of the past bad blood, but that’s all water under the bridge now. Slowly he was won around. I had a word with Jason Herbison, our producer, and it happened! So it’s all down to me and some alcohol…!”