One EastEnders family is getting TWO new additions

The Ahmed family will expand next year on EastEnders thanks to the introduction of Mariam and Arshad’s granddaughters Iqra and and Habiba. The East End pair are being described by show bosses as “a force to be reckoned with” who will stop at nothing to get what they want. Said a show insider:

“Defiant, smart and confident, the sisters quickly make an impact on Walford. Eldest of the two, Iqra is no-nonsense, bold and intelligent and she arrives in Walford with a clear goal, but she soon learns that life in the Square is never simple, especially when her sister is involved.

“Full of heart, the bubbly Habiba is full of the best intentions but trouble never seems to be too far behind but luckily for Habiba, neither is her sister who often has to clear up her sister’s mess.”

The sisters will be seen arriving in early 2019 when they turn up at Number 41 and spin their Uncle Masood a lie about why they’re there. But as the girls settle in to life on the Square, it soon becomes clear that their arrival may not be all as it seems.

TV newcomer Priya Davdra, who is playing Iqra, said of her signing: “EastEnders was such a big part of my life growing up and I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the show. Walking on to the set for the first time was such an amazing experience. I can’t wait for viewers to meet the sisters and see how much drama they’re going to cause.”

Former Hollyoaks star Rukku Nahar – whose other credits include Casualty and Wolf Blood – said about her character Habiba: “I’m so excited to have joined EastEnders, it’s a show I’ve grown up watching and stepping onto Albert Square is just unreal! Habiba is great fun to play and I’m so happy to be working alongside Priya. Can’t wait for you all to see what we get up to on the Square.”

Show boss Kate Oates also promised fans that there will be major fireworks in store as the sisters make their mark: “Their arrival will throw number 41 into chaos as they become a nightmare for Mariam and Arshad. Residents of Walford beware, take on one of the sisters and you take on the pair.”

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.