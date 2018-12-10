Jon Sen named as new EastEnders boss

Television and film director Jon Sen has been named as the new executive producer of EastEnders. The 44-year-old has written scripts for the BBC1 soap back in 2014 and 2015 and is currently a story producer and director on Casualty, where he helmed the acclaimed one-shot episode in July 2017.

Other directing credits include Frances Tuesday, starring EastEnders’ Tamsin Outhwaite, for ITV; Waterloo Road for BBC One; Stan for BBC Four and the British-Asian drama Second Generation for Channel 4.

Speaking about his appointment, Sen said today: “EastEnders has been a huge part of my life since I was a kid and has given us some of the most iconic TV water-cooler moments in living memory so I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Kate [Oates] and the amazing EastEnders team at this exciting time in the show’s history. I can’t wait to get started in bringing bold, unmissable, state-of-the-nation stories to a new generation of EastEnders fans.”

Senior executive producer Kate Oates added: “Jon’s background in writing, directing and story producing makes him a really exciting appointment for EastEnders. I’m looking forward to working alongside him to create some unmissable drama in Walford.”

The role of executive producer has been vacant since the departure of Sean O’Connor in 2017, with the outgoing John Yorke having been in post as executive consultant since November 2017.

