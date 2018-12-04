Accessibility Links

Relationship drama for Bernie and Serena on Holby City tonight

Will Serena confess all about her fling with Leah?

Serena (Catherine Russell) is in for a shock on this week’s Holby City when her partner Bernie Wolfe  (Jemma Redgrave) flies in from Nairobi for a surprise visit. But Bernie’s reappearance looks set to coincide with Serena having just enjoyed another moment of passion with junior doctor Leah Faulkner (Hannah Daniel).

So will Serena confess all about her fling? And will the sexual tension with Leah spell the end of Serena’s long-distance relationship with Bernie? Speaking recently, Holby City executive producer Simon Harper hinted that he’s set to split up Serena and Bernie – news that will come as something as a blow to #Berena fans. Said the show boss:

“Each year I sit down with Catherine to get her to stay and if I say ‘you’ll be cooing on the phone to Nairobi’ it’s not that interesting to an actor. So #Berena is a double-edged sword. Holby has a reputation for splitting up characters, but it’s got to be exciting.”

You can see how the drama plays out when Holby City airs these scenes tonight at 8.00pm on BBC1

