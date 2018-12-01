Prince dumps Lily but keeps his cancer secret in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks is lining up more misery for Prince McQueen – played by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Malique Thompson-Dwyer – next week, as he goes into hospital for an operation following his recent cancer scare after dumping wife Lily McQueen (Lauren McQueen) who accuses him of cheating, unaware jealous Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is manipulating Lily as he wants her for himself.

Since discovering a lump on his testicle, Prince has only confided in best friend Romeo and kindly deputy head teacher Louis Loveday (Karl Collins) leaving spouse Lily confused by her other half’s erratic behaviour. Proud Prince can’t bring himself to reveal what’s troubling him to Lily, as he battles the possibility he has cancer without her support.

Romeo is conflicted by his genuine loyalty to Prince and his own deep feelings for Lily, and used the growing distance between husband and wife to his advantage by getting closer to his soul mate while Mr McQueen spirals into despair, fearing he has a terminal illness.

With an ultrasound appointment looming, Prince lies again to Lily when he has to sneak off, this time pretending it’s mum Goldie’s court hearing following her arrest for the murder of Russ Owen.

Struggling with her husband’s obvious deceit, Lil turns to Romeo who spitefully lies that Prince is cheating on her. Stunned and heartbroken, an emotional Lily accuses a confused Prince of being unfaithful and during a heated row he tells her she is better off without him and declares their marriage is over.

Will Prince tell Lily he might have cancer before she runs off with Romeo?

Later, Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) finds her upset relative in pieces and broken Prince admits to the compassionate matriarch he has a tumour that could be cancerous, and he’s lost his beloved Lily.

Worried for Prince as he goes in for his procedure, will Nana be able to persuade him that Lily needs to know what’s been going on with his health? Or will the wannabe-doctor abscond with Romeo leaving Prince to an uncertain fate?

