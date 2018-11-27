Hit and run horror in Emmerdale – who does Daz mow down?

Emmerdale is lining up a shock hit and run accident that puts a villager’s life in danger next week when Daz Spencer (Mark Jordon) gets behind the wheel of his car while drunk and hits an unlucky local. Fleeing the scene, Daz tries to cover his tracks, but who has he hit? And what have local teens Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) and Daz’s daughter Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) got to do with it?

Mean girl Leanna ropes impressionable Noah into collaborating in more of her naughty pranks when she masterminds plots to flood the school and release a load of animals in the vets. Daz spies the troublemaking pair and annoys Noah by warning him not to involve Amelia, so the Dingle dude decides to teach him a lesson by stealing his car keys.

Catching them in the act chez Spencer, Amelia tries to put a stop to them swiping the keys but is tricked into sneaky Leanna into joyriding in the motor, with the deceitful doctor’s daughter filming her to make the scared schoolkid look complicit in the crime. An argument at the wheel between the girls results in the car swerving into a grass verge – the trio of terrified teens are unharmed but they quickly scarper and abandon the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Daz has started a new job and is keen to impress his boss Trish. Misreading the signs after a liquid lunch sees them both inebriated, Daz tries it on with his superior who throws him out of the taxi they’re in – leaving him stranded in the countryside without his phone or wallet.

Confused in his drunken state to see his abandoned car in the field, but unaware how it got there, drunken Daz goes for a quick nap in the motor and makes the unwise decision to risk driving home under the influence of alcohol… Noah has left his phone in the car and when it rings Daz is distracted and crashes into something.

Getting out to see what just happened, Daz realise he has hit somebody. In the heat of the moment, he flees the scene hoping no one has seen him – but Emmerdale fans will have to wait until next week to discover who the hit and run victim is. Are they dead? And has Daz only made things worse by doing a runner?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.