Hollyoaks cast tease McQueen wedding drama – will Mercedes and Russ tie the knot?

Hollyoaks‘ big McQueen wedding is less than a week away, and the cast have teased more gossip ahead of the special hour-long episode centred on the nuptials of Mercedes McQueen (Jennier Metcalfe) and Russ Owen (Stuart Manning) who are set to tie the knot on Thursday 15 November, a decade after their first stab at marriage failed.

Serial bride Mercy is ascending the aisle for an incredible fifth time (she’s been married three times – one wedding ended in a jilting), and is desperate to conceal her one-night stand with cousin Sylver (David Tag) in Magaluf earlier this year. Paranoid about his fiancee’s fidelity, Russ has been driven to cheat with Sylver’s sister Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and is keen for his indiscretion to remain under wraps.

Predictably the ceremony descends into chaos when the bride ends up throwing a punch in the church – but why is she lashing out, and who’s on the receiving end of her fist? We hear from each of the cheating quartet who tell us in their own words we can expect from the doomed wedding…

The serial bride – Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)

This is Mercedes’ sixth wedding – whenever she’s with someone she loves, she just thinks getting married is what you do. The episode is brilliant, they really went to town on the decor because she’s marrying a millionaire so it’s very grand. We filmed on location in a proper church and it took us all day because there is just so much drama. It probably won’t go without a hitch – it would be more shocking if there was a McQueen wedding where nothing actually went wrong and everyone had a good time, no one would be expecting that!

The cheating groom – Russ Owen (Stuart Manning)

Leading up to the wedding, Russ feels both happy and anxious. He hasn’t got a clue what the day might bring, because of what happened all those years ago when he found out at the altar Mercedes had cheated on him with Warren Fox! Ten years on Russ and Mercedes are older, they’re both parents and he’s got a bit more of a backbone when it comes to dealing with her. It’s a very over-the-top McQueen wedding with bells and whistles – they trying to prove to everyone they are the perfect couple, but clearly they are not! As for sleeping with Goldie, it was a huge mistake. Russ likes Goldie and cares for her like a sister. Put it this way, anything and everything could stand in the way of this wedding!

The bride’s childhood sweetheart – Sylver McQueen (David Tag)

Sylver and Mercedes have a long history and have been trying to suppress their feelings for one another. He’s not happy she’s marrying Russ, however he’s reluctantly accepting it as he feels like it’s the right thing to do. And Sylver probably thinks it won’t last and it’s only a matter of time before they’re finished! Silver sees Mercy as being too good for Russ, who he has no time for. I don’t think he’d stand in the way of the wedding happening – unless he truly believed something was wrong. I don’t believe Sylver has any regrets about sleeping with Mercedes in Magaluf – other than wishing it wasn’t just the one time…

The groom’s other woman – Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey)

Goldie is absolutely gutted Russ and Mercedes are getting married, she has genuine feelings for him after they slept together. She thinks he’s a good guy, the kind of man she needs in her life, and has completely fallen for him, even if he hasn’t been that nice to her recently. But he did make her feel special, which she’s not used to. Goldie is very jealous of Mercedes and could definitely stand in the way on the big day, but you’ll have to wait and see what happens! If it came out about her night with Russ, the McQueens would disown Goldie. She definitely doesn’t think Russ and Mercy will last. And she doesn’t want them to either!

Don’t miss Hollyoaks’ hour-long wedding episode on E4 on Thursday 15 November at 7pm, and on Channel 4 on Friday 16 November at 6.30pm.

