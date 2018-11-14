Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Professor John Gaskell really dead on Holby City?

Is Professor John Gaskell really dead on Holby City?

Has the killer doctor taken his own life?

Gaskell (Paul McGann) dies on Holby City

Actor Paul McGann appeared to bow out of Holby City on Tuesday when his character Professor John Gaskell came to a watery end.

Advertisement

The murderous medic was seen at the climax of the latest episode of the BBC1 medical drama submerging himself in lake water after his crimes were exposed at the hospital.

A tense showdown saw show stalwart Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) watch on as Gaskell slipped beneath the depths, but was unable to intervene after being poisoned by a potentially deadly neurotoxin.

Screen Shot 2018-11-14 at 08.34.52

Gaskell’s reign of terror on Holby City saw him go to desperate lengths to conceal the fact that his experimental treatments were fraudulent, bumping off both Roxanna and Lana and attempting to murder Jac.

But it now seems as though the sinister surgeon has opted to take his own life, though a question mark does hang over Gaskell’s fate thanks to Hanssen appearing to be experiencing hallucinations at the time of Gaskell’s demise due to his own poisoning (which he thankfully survived!).

Needless to say, fans had their own theories about what happened to Gaskell:

Soap fans know that until they see a corpse, you can never be sure that a character is 100 per cent dead. So will Gaskell make a return at some point in the future? We certainly wouldn’t put it past him…

Advertisement

Holby City returns next Tuesday at 8.00pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Holby City

Gaskell (Paul McGann) dies on Holby City
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

134167.2fddfc3f-553f-4014-9fdd-4ed3c322d09e

Former Doctor Who star Paul McGann is joining Holby City

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/11/2017 - Programme Name: Holby City - TX: 05/12/2017 - Episode: Holby City - Series 19, ep 61 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRCITLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 28TH NOVEMBER, 2017* - (C) BBC - Photographer: Steve Neaves

Holby City: “lives changed forever” in two-part special as Paul McGann debuts

imagenotavailable1

Nurse Fletch to leave Casualty and join Holby City

Coro_Kate_Oates-6

Changing channels Former Coronation Street boss Kate Oates moves to BBC to oversee EastEnders, Holby City and Casualty

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more