EastEnders heartthrob Jack Ryder joins Holby City – look at how he’s changed!

Actor Jack Ryder – who shot to fame playing the ill-fated Jamie Mitchell on EastEnders – is to join the cast of BBC1 medical drama Holby City.

Ryder – now 37 – will play the role of Evan, the on-off boyfriend of another new character Chloe (Olivier Award nominee Amy Lennox), who arrives at Holby to try and convince her to take their relationship seriously.

“I’m delighted to be joining Holby City and look forward to working with such a talented group of people. I can’t wait to give a voice to this exciting new character and serve a show that people love,” Ryder said today.

Speaking about his two new signings, executive producer Simon Harper commented: “We’ve been talking to Jack for a while to find the right part for him on Holby and his powerful, nuanced audition for Evan blew us away.

“He’s both a household name and a superb actor, and fans who remember him as Jamie in EastEnders are in for a big treat and quite a surprise seeing him in this very different role. Evan is a complex, alpha surgeon who makes some major waves in Holby.

“It’s also so exciting to welcome Amy to the Holby family and see this leading West End star burst onto the scene in her first big TV role. Her performance as the strong yet deeply vulnerable Chloe is terrific as she brings to life this fascinating, multi-layered character at the heart of a huge story for 2019.”

Ryder starred on EastEnders 1998 and 2002 and hit the headlines in the year that his character Jame died when he married Hear-Say singer and future Coronation Street star Kym Marsh. The pair later divorced in 2009.

Ryder’s subsequent career has seen him take on acting roles in Single Spies, Popcorn and The Archers and helm a touring production of The Full Monty.