Keegan’s dad Mitch Baker returns as Roger Griffiths rejoins EastEnders cast

EastEnders has announced the return of Mitch Baker, the estranged father of troubled teen Keegan (Zack Morris) and ex-lover of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) played by Roger Griffiths.

The deceitful character was first seen during a brief stint earlier this year when he came back into his son’s life and managed to charm ex-partner Karen, despite having been hurt by her in the past. Finally forming a bond with Keegan and appearing to have changed his lying, cheating ways to try again with Karen, it was eventually revealed he had a secret wife and child, so he was sent packing by his feisty old flame.

How will the Taylors react to Mitch’s return?

Later this year Mitch returns on a mission to make amends and win his family round once more, but how does he plan to convince them to give him another chance? And with Keegan on a path to self-destruction after the fatal stabbing of best friend Shakil Kazemi (Shaheen Jafargholi) how will the volatile schoolboy react to Mitch’s reappearance after he previously let him down?

Speaking about his imminent return, Griffiths said: “It feels great to be returning to Albert Square and working with the wonderful cast and crew again, especially the fantastic Taylor family. I’m excited for the viewers to learn more about Mitch and see what trouble he gets himself into this time!”

Griffiths’ other TV credits include Casualty, Holby City and an early role in 1990s sitcom Chef! opposite Lenny Henry as hapless cook Everton Stonehead.

