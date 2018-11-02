Hayley on the run with baby daughter – what happens next in EastEnders?

EastEnders‘ Hayley Slater (Katie Jarvis) is on the run with her newborn baby girl, having secretly fled the hospital just hours after a traumatic labour in which she almost died.

Friday 2 November picked up from the shock cliffhanger that saw the new mum stretchered off to hospital from the dingy squat she was forced to deliver her daughter in after her cab broke down during the drive to the maternity ward.

Cousin Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and close friend Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) got there in the nick of time and got her to safety, and there was a tense wait while the family crossed their fingers Hayley and the little one would pull through. Miraculously doctors confirmed mother and baby were fine, but later when Kat mentioned calling estranged husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) Hayley panicked, fearing the secret he is her baby’s dad could be exposed. Sneaking off while Keanu slept, Hayley escaped the ward clutching the baby, determined to get away…

Where does Hayley plan to do with her baby?

Next week, Hayley abandons her child leaving her on the doorstep of kindly neighbours the Ahmeds with a note begging them take care of her. They try to convince her she’s got what it takes to be mother, but the kid’s health takes a turn for the worse as Hayley’s own volatile mum Bev shows up and tries to take over.

The Ahmeds rush the baby to the hospital and Hayley eventually arrives, later followed by Kat who surprisingly comes out in defence of her cousin in the face of questions and accusations from the social worker.

But just as Hayley starts to show signs of bonding with the baby, Kat is frustrated when Bev sticks her oar in again and insists on taking the baby home with her, leaving Hayley to follow along in her wake. By next Friday 9 November, Hayley’s doubts about looking after her baby are growing once again, but can brash Bev be trusted when she tells Hayley that this is a chance for them to fix the past and make a fresh start?

