Emmerdale: Joe jilts Debbie and leaves the village

Emmerdale‘s Joe Tate has been forced to flee the village and abandon his bride-to-be Debbie Dingle at the altar by manipulative stepgran Kim Tate, who has ordered Graham Foster to kill his employer.

Unable to go through with Kim’s wishes he murder the man he’s come to think of as a son since they met when he worked at Joe’s boarding school, Graham secretly double crossed big boss Mrs Tate, recently released from prison, and gave Joe £10,000 urging him to run if he wanted to live.

Tonight’s hour-long episode (Tuesday 9 October) continued Emmerdale’s epic week focusing on Kim Tate’s blockbuster comeback after 20 years away. After raiding the Home Farm safe and discovering some very interesting hidden paperwork, Graham confronted Joe on his plan to steal the big house from under granny Kim’s nose, and marry Debbie without a prenup thus jeopardising the family fortune.

It became clear just how much Kim had been pulling both Graham and Joe’s strings from jail, as mysterious Mr Foster admitted to Joe he actually met Mrs Tate way back when she first lived in the village, with the pair starting an affair that contributed to the breakdown of Graham’s doomed marriage to late wife Cheryl.

After the death of mum Rachel then dad Chris by the time he was 8 years old, orphaned Joe was packed off to boarding school by his aunt Zoe who then moved to New Zealand. It transpires Kim engineered accomplice Graham got a job at the school to keep an eye on Joe.

Fast forward a few years and Kim used Joe to execute her plan of buying back Home Farm and look after, and the Tate fortune she was still in charge of, on her behalf until she was released from prison. Joe, of course, came to the village under the pseudonym Tom Waterhouse to get revenge on Charity and the Dingles who he blamed for his dad’s death, but once he learnt the truth that Chris killed himself he genuinely fell for Charity’s daughter Debbie and the pair got engaged – Joe settling down and making decisions without Kim’s say-so began the unravelling of the master plan.

When Kim was released from prison in Monday’s episode, she issued a threat to long-time lover and lackey Graham to kill Joe for trying to swindle her out of what is rightfully hers, but loyalty to his surrogate son saw Graham instead risk his own skin tonight by telling young Mr Tate what fate Kim had planned for him and forced him to leave the village.

This meant jilting Debbie, who was waiting with sickly daughter Sarah Sugden at the hospital chapel, as Graham warned if Joe tried to take Deb with him then she’d also be at risk from murderous Kim’s vendetta. The episode ended with crushed Joe saying an emotional (well, as emotional as Graham gets anyway) farewell and sneaking off without a word to anyone…

Is this really the last we’ve seen of Joe? Is Debbie set to have her heart broken again, and will she learn her other half has been run out of town by Kim who is set to make a spectacular return to Home Farm on Wednesday 10 October? Or will Joe be revealed as the mystery person who pushes Kim to her possible death into a champagne fountain at Home Farm during the masquerade ball later this week?

