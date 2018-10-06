Home and Away: Colby struggles to resist old flame Chelsea

Home and Away cop Colby Thorne is trying to keep his distance from ex-lover and colleague Chelsea Campbell, who has transferred to Summer Bay police station hoping to salvage the relationship she previously walked out on due to her fella’s secret River Boy gang past. As the old flames are thrown together as professional partners, will their passionate past resurface?

Ashleigh Brewer recently made her Home and Away debut as Chelsea, but Neighbours fans will remember as ill-fated Kate Ramsey who was killed off in 2014 after five years in Erinsborough. Her Summer Bay alter ego has a deep history with conflicted copper Colby, who wants to keep their romance firmly behind them. But she has other ideas…

On Tuesday 16 October, Chelsea continues her attempt to rekindle their love, but it’s a case of once bitten, twice shy for Colby who buries his feelings for fear of being hurt again. When their boss Sergeant McCarthy discovers their previous connection he lambasts the pair for not disclosing it earlier – insisting it won’t affect their working relationship, McCarthy puts them to the test and forces them together with the threat that if things get awkward, one of them will have to quit!

While Colby shows Chelsea the ropes at the station and around the Bay, he’s frosty towards his ex and they’re soon rowing about how his secret River Boy allegiances wrecked their romance and the huge impact it had on Chelsea’s career, but Officer Thorne ends up coming to her aid when she has a misunderstanding with one of the locals and there are signs of a thawing.

It’s obvious there’s still an attraction between the boy and girl in blue, but can they pick up where they left off with all that emotional baggage? And is it ever a good idea to mix business with pleasure…?

