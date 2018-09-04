EastEnders spoilers: Sharon to cover up Linda’s crime as she pays Keanu off!

Sharon Mitchell looks set to get involved in the latest EastEnders whodunit when she comes to the rescue of her best mate Linda Carter – last seen, of course, dumping a gun into a local canal.

Tonight’s episode of the BBC1 soap revealed that Stuart Highway was the one who took a bullet during a shooting at the Queen Vic pub. With Stuart in a critical condition and the Carter clan set to face difficult police questions, it’s Linda who currently looks guiltiest after she fled the scene with the gun wrapped in a bar towel and deposited the evidence in deep water.

What Linda doesn’t know is that her actions were witnessed by Keanu Taylor, who just happened to be in the vicinity at the time when she was getting rid of the firearm. Thursday’s episode of EastEnders sees Keanu’s suspicions rise and when he explains what he saw to lover Sharon, she’s left stunned, but warns Keanu not to tell the police, determined to find out what’s going on for herself.

By Friday, Keanu will be seen meeting with Sharon to discuss the matter again, but she insists that he forgets all about it. As Keanu agrees to keep quiet, Sharon gives him a wad of cash, saying that Phil owes him. But the offer of hush money doesn’t sit right with Keanu, who ends up posting the banknotes back through her letterbox.

As Sharon calls Keanu, he ends up sending it through to voicemail. But does this mean that he now intends to go to the police and reveal all about Linda’s actions?

