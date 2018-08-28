Accessibility Links

Emmerdale spoilers: meet Pete’s mystery woman – watch two brand-new scenes

Just what is Pete getting up to behind Rhona's back?

Tracy and Vanessa will turn detective on tonight’s Emmerdale when they try to ascertain whether Pete is playing away. Having overheard him making a call to a mystery woman in Monday’s episode of the ITV soap, the pair’s suspicions are aroused further when they discover that Pete has now arranged a spa day for girlfriend Rhona! In these new clips released by Emmerdale, Vanessa and Tracy can be seen looking on as Pete shows a woman into his house.

And later on, the two would-be spies can be seen in disguise trying to take photos of Pete, only to get caught in the act by Rhona herself. As they reveal all about what they’ve witnessed, will Rhona end up confronting Pete? And could this spell the end of things between them?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

