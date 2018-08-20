Accessibility Links

Emmerdale hints that Lachlan will shoot Robert dead

Is the soap murderer set to kill one half of the #Robron partnership?

Emmerdale’s resident psychopath Lachlan White is set to go on a shotgun rampage this autumn – and fan favourite Robert Sugden is definitely in his sights. Lachlan’s killing spree has already seen him end the lives of Chrissie, Lawrence and Gerry, while Rebecca also appeared to have met her maker thanks to his actions.

But a new trailer released by the ITV soap shows girlfriend Belle discovering blood on Lachlan’s clothes, while old adversary Robert appears to be being stalked by the gun-toting Dales murderer. And as a shot rings out, it appears as though one character could well have taken a bullet. But will it be Robert in the firing line?

“He’s already killed four people,” said actor Thomas Atkinson recently. “Anyone who may jeopardise his future with Belle is potentially in danger. He’s losing control and is clutching at straws.”

As for whether the plotline is set to reach a thrilling climax, the actor noted: “Things are accelerating for Lachlan and the clock is definitely ticking. But am I ready for him to be caught? No, I’m happy here and happy to keep going!”

