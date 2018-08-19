EastEnders: Masood and Kathy’s new romance ruined by Ian? See the brand-new pics

As if the prospect of opening a new restaurant wasn’t stressful enough for EastEnders’s resident entrepreneur Ian Beale, he’ll now also have to witness his mum Kathy getting passionate with his business partner Masood. As fans of the BBC1 soap know, Ian is already riled with Mas after discovering last Friday that he’d invited Jane to the launch of new eatery Walford East. So how will an already brittle Mr Beale react when he finds Masood locking lips with his mother?

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 21 August will see Ian’s big moment get off to a shaky start when Tiffany Butcher throws in the towel as a waitress, while Ian recognises a journalist from the Walford Gazette who’s been sent to cover the event from a previous disagreement. But it’s the sight of Kathy and Masood in an embrace that really leaves Ian feeling humiliated and – by the end of the day – his hope of a successful launch is lying in tatters. And an angry Ian knows exactly who he feels is to blame…

