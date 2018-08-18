Home and Away: Olivia leaves as Hunter’s new romance hots up

New beginnings for the former couple, but will Leah ruin it for her stepson?

Olivia Fraser Richards bids farewell to Summer Bay as Home and Away airs the exit of the popular character on Friday 31 August, but not before she finds closure with ex-lover Hunter King who is on the verge of a scandalous romance with his basketball coach.

Surprised to learn she has scored a top job with a wedding fashion design company in Melbourne, despite thinking the interview was a disaster, Olivia is torn as realises the exciting opportunity will mean leaving her friends and family in the Bay behind.

Surrogate mum Irene Roberts encourages the ambitious fashionista to follow her dreams and the locals throw her a farewell party, making a heartfelt speech before Olivia leaves town.

There’s just time for a final chat with old flame Hunter, who wishes his ex good luck for the future and tells her she’ll always have a special place in his heart – and to go for what she wants in life…

Sensing there’s more behind his enigmatic statement as they say their goodbyes, Olivia doesn’t realise hunky Hunter has crossed the line with sports coach Christina – and overprotective stepmum Leah Patterson has stuck her oar in and warned the lecturer off having inappropriate relations with a pupil.

Hunter doesn’t take kindly to this and blasts Leah for her meddling. Predictably, this only heightens the forbidden passion between the pair and when Christina calls round to discuss their burgeoning relationship with the intention of cooling things down, it’s soon hotting up as they give into their attraction and become locked in a passionate embrace… Will this end in disaster?

