Hollyoaks: Cindy discovers Milo killed her parents – is she his next victim?

The killer locked her in the garage after she rumbled his creepy secret

Hollyoaks Cindy Cunningham finally learnt the truth about Milo Entwistle – that he was the teenager who killed her parents in a car crash 14 years ago.

Advertisement

Tonight’s E4 episode (Thursday 16 August) saw Milo face DS Roxy Cassidy at the police station following his confession he caused the death of Dirk Savage, who was electrocuted in a swimming pool at stepdaughter Holly’s doomed wedding.

Roxy confronted him during his interrogation with the knowledge he was really Simon Jones, the man responsible for Gordon and Helen’s tragic end and Milo was a fake identity. Having already served time as a teen, ‘Milo’ was consumed with guilt and infiltrated the Cunninghams as a self-appointed guardian angel to protect the children he was to blame for making orphans.

However, his scheme grew into a twisted obsession and he killed anyone who learnt the truth and threatened to tell the Cunninghams of his ‘mission’.

Roxy let Milo go after Dirk’s death was concluded as accidental, and the nervy computer nerd played down his outburst to the family claiming it was out of guilt to not saving the Savage patriarch.

However, Cindy’s curiosity at the enigmatic Mr Entwistle’s actions led to her finding he had a secret garage lock-up – letting herself in she was freaked out to find a wall crammed with press clippings and pictures of her and her family dating back years.

Caught compelled at the shrine by Milo he admitted to killing her dad Gordon and stepmum Helen, while a four year-old Tom was in the car, then panicked and locked her in the garage. Later he returned to the village and cheerfully lied to the family that Cindy had gone on a spontaneous holiday…

Hollyoaks’ summer trailer showed a future scene in which Cindy was trapped in a car dangling from a crane and begged Milo for mercy – is the show planning a surprise exit for the only original Cunningham as she becomes the next victim of the clan’s protector-turned-nemesis?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.