Emmerdale reveals Frank and Megan’s fate after car crash drama

Emmerdale’s car crash drama had fans fearing for the lives of Frank Clayton and Megan Macey, as they took a sporty motor sold to them by Ross Barton out for a spin only for the vehicle to later end up flipped over in a ditch with the character’s fates a mystery.

Advertisement

The cliffhanger to the first of tonight’s double bill (Thursday 16 August) showed the crash site with no explanation to what caused it, but minutes into the second instalment Vanessa Woodfield rushed to the Barton boys’ pad where Ross was throwing an impromptu house party to tell Tracy Metcalfe her father Frank had been involved in an accident but he and Megan were unharmed, and didn’t even need to go to hospital.

Ross privately panicked to business partner Cain there could be consequences as he knew the vehicle’s brakes were faulty and he shouldn’t have let himself get distracted (by his drug dealer) and let Cain allow Frank to drive it.

A dishevelled Frank returned to the village and threatened Cain, publicly intimidating him and demanding cash if he was to keep quiet and not involve the police. But this came back to bite the silver-haired ex-con when he later received a visit from Cain at home who issued a calm but chilling threat to say nothing about the broken brakes, with fearful Frank crumbling in stark contrast against the hard man to his earlier show of bravado.

Meanwhile, Ross’s drug-fuelled behaviour was becoming a cause for concern to friends and family, with big brother Pete worried as he moved out and with girlfriend Rhona Goskirk. Frank and Megan had a brush with tragedy as a result of the Barton bad boy’s antics but got lucky – however, could Ross end up causing some proper damage next time?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.