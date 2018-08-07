Hollyoaks: ex-Home and Away hunk Kyle Pryor joins cast as Sinead’s mystery man

Hollyoaks has announced former Home and Away star Kyle Pryor is joining the cast, playing a mystery character with a link to drama queen Sinead O’Connor who is set to return to the village after a five-year absence this autumn.

Advertisement

The British-born actor is best known for playing Dr Nate Cooper in the Australian soap between 2013 and 2017. Pryor has also worked as a stunt man on several movies and appeared in New Zealand TV dramas such as This Is Not My Life and Go Girls.

Pryor’s role is as yet unnamed and details about him are shrouded in secrecy, but Hollyoaks have confirmed the new face will be involved with Sinead as part of the blockbuster return of actress Stephanie Davis, who will be back playing her gobby alter ego three years after her contract on the soap was terminated amidst claims of “excessive alcohol consumption” on set.

Speaking about swapping Summer Bay for Chester, Pryor said: “I am really excited about heading over to the UK to begin work on Hollyoaks, looking forward to meeting the cast and crew and getting things rolling.”

It’s not the first time a star from an Australian soap has taken residence in the glamorous north west village – in 2011 Dan O’Connor played con artist Ally Gorman after three years as Ned Parker in Neighbours.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.