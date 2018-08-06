Neighbours: drunk Chloe arrested for stealing the Ramsay Street sign!

Neighbours’ Chloe Brennan hits the self-destruct button as she struggles to process the news she is carrying the gene for a serious degenerative brain condition. Drowning her sorrows a little too much she ends up being arrested for stealing the Ramsay Street sign!

Mystery has surrounded Chloe’s health since she arrived in Erinsborough, as viewers have seen her ignore letters and emails clearly hinting she was avoiding something she left behind in her old life.

On Monday 13 August, Ms Brennan reels from the diagnosis she’s just been delivered from the doctor she has the gene for Huntington’s disease, and reacts by indulging in some wild and reckless behaviour. Spontaneously chucking a sickie from work, she drags Amy Williams and her mate Danielle for a crazy session on the lash.

It doesn’t end well, and when Chloe decides it would be a hilarious idea to steal the Ramsay Street sign and load it into the car, she soon feels the long arm of the law when local cop Mishti Sharma catches her in the act and she’s apprehended for theft!

On Tuesday 14 August Chloe faces the music and is blasted by big brother Mark for her irresponsibility. Eventually, after a pep talk from wise Dr Karl Kennedy who reminds her of everything she has to live for, Chloe realises she needs to rein in her antics and focus on making the best future possible. But how long will her health allow that future to be?

