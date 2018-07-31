Coronation Street: Johnny and Jenny buy the Rovers – as fling with Liz is exposed!

The battle for the Rovers takes an unexpected twist in Coronation Street next week when Johnny and Jenny Connor buy the boozer from under the noses of Gemma Winter and Henry Newton. As Johnny panics his affair with Liz McDonald will be revealed, will running the pub prove to be a fresh start or a nail in the coffin for the Connor’s shaky marriage?

Toyah Battersby is all ready to vacate the Weatherfield watering hole, albeit reluctantly, on Monday 6 August and expects to hand over the keys to posh brewery heir Newton who claims to have bought the hub of the cobbles’ social scene for him and gobby kebab shop worker girlfriend Gemma.

However, Toyah’s ex-partner Peter Barlow says his solicitor reckons Henry hasn’t actually signed any paperwork… Soon the couple’s dream of becoming landlord and lady is in tatters, allowing Johnny and Jenny to swoop in at the 11thhour and buy up the business, and on Wednesday 8 August Peter shows Mr and Mrs Connor around their new home.

The pair are excited, but as Jenny thanks veteran barmaid Liz for her support Mrs McDonald exchanges looks with Johnny as they panic their recent lusty liaison will be exposed – especially after Liz’s son Steve has confronted Johnny, revealing he knows everything about his naughty night with his mum.

By Friday 10 August, Gemma is devastated her destiny as the next Bet Lynch is ruined, but there is a glimmer of hope she may yet end up behind the legendary bar as Jenny offers her a job pulling pints…

Will Ms Winter prove too proud to take the olive branch? And if Jenny were to discover her husband’s dalliance with former landlady Liz, could the Connors’ tenure at the Rovers be cut unceremoniously short?

