EastEnders to revisit Kush’s grief for Shakil

It's not something that he's going to be able to lock away," says Davood Ghadami

Kush Kazemi will be seen struggling with his grief on next week’s EastEnders as he tries to aid a wallowing Robbie Jackson. Last Friday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Robbie left heartbroken when his girlfriend Donna upped and left Walford following a relationship bust-up. But he’ll be given food for thought when Kush checks in on him next Tuesday to see if he’s OK.

As Robbie gets upset, he soon realises the pain that Kush is also in following Shakil’s untimely death. But will Kush’s anguish force Robbie to think afresh about his situation?

Speaking recently about Kush’s torment catching up with him, actor Davood Ghadami said: “Kush has been through a lot of tragedy in his life anyway and it just seems to get closer and closer to home for him. It’s not something that he’s going to be able to lock away.”

