EastEnders: Stuart’s guilt CONFIRMED as Mick makes horrifying discovery – here’s what happens next

EastEnders pub landlord Mick Carter has tonight made the discovery that Tina was definitely attacked by his childhood friend Stuart Highway in shock scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 soap. Friday’s episode saw Mick initially question Stuart’s guilt and decide to dig out Tina’s old diaries in the hope that it would jog all of their memories.

After leafing through the pages, Tina remembered that her abductor was wearing a football jersey with the number nine printed on the back – the very same number that Stuart was wearing on the day in question!

The stage is now set for a shock showdown in next week’s episodes that could see Tina facing a future behind bars. The upcoming drama will see Stuart resurface and claim that Tina has damaged his car. Tina then visits the laundrette while running errands for Mick, only to come face to face with her attacker, who begs her to tell everyone that she got it wrong about he supposedly did to her. But when Tina refuses to back, Stuart confronts her about keying his car.

By the end of Tuesday’s episode, things will have escalated dramatically when – during another confrontation, this time at the Arches – Stuart goads Tina about their shared history. Tina then snaps and blames Stuart for ruining her life before lashing out and attacking him, leaving his lifeless body on the floor of the Arches.

EastEnders isn’t yet revealing whether Tina has actually killed Stuart, but what we can reveal is that Tina will face arrest in next Thursday’s episode for the attack, while Mick desperately calls around all his old mates to see if Stuart let slip to any of them about what he did all those years ago…

