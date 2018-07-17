Hollyoaks summer 2018 trailer: Mercedes weds plus Milo’s menacing return – and has a dead body been found?

Hollyoaks has released a brand-new trailer spotlighting all the key storylines that will be featured on the C4 soap this summer. Expect a Magaluf hen party for Mercedes, Milo making a comeback and Hunter left terrified as he fears he’s seen a dead body.

Here’s your handy guide to all the major events teased in the exciting clip:

The McQueens do Magaluf

Jennifer Metcalfe reappeared briefly a few weeks back when Mercedes dumped little Bobby in the village, but her full-time return sees the queen of the McQueens lounging on a yacht in Magaluf – and pretty soon, the rest of the family hit the resort ready to party for her hen do. How will they react when she drops the bombshell that her mystery fiancé is in fact her first husband Russ Owen? Mercedes travelled to America to find son Bobby and rebuild her relationship with him, but in the process she and Russ rekindled their relationship. But is there going to be trouble in paradise? And why is Mercy not pleased to see long-lost cousin Sylver?

Milo returns

Milo is back and prepared to do anything it takes to protect Holly from her mother Cindy. Last time we saw Milo, he took the blame for Cindy hacking Holly’s fiancé Damon’s phone – and then he discovered Cindy had slept with him. We later see he’s trapped Cindy in a car, which is dangling in the air, and she begs Milo not to hurt her. Meanwhile, Tom discovers the paper clipping proving that Milo is the person who killed his parents…

A dead body

Hunter looks terrified as he reveals he thinks he saw a dead body. And later, Lily, Prince and Romeo later do find something shocking in the woods.

The affair

Mandy gives Darren an ultimatum – he’s either with her or with Nancy. In the trailer, what we see is Darren hiding half-naked in Mandy’s bedroom while Nancy arrives at the door. Are they dangerously close to being caught out?

Glenn’s obsession

Glenn wants his little Gracie back and vows to destroy everyone she cares about unless he gets his way. What we see is Grace giving Farrah a worried look, and later he’s glimpsed staring at Kim and Farrah from a distance – just what is he sinner planning?

Imran’s violence

Imran is still abusing his mother and his behaviour is being watched closely by his sister Yazz, who is worried when he takes a shine to Brooke. Will his abusive traits put Brooke in danger?

Summer raves

Prince, Lily and Hunter are seen at a series of parties – a new business venture Prince has set up with Romeo, James’s estranged son. They are holding Summer Raves at The Folly, aiming to be 24 hour party people. But will their plan pay off?

Elsewhere: Zack tells Holly that Damon is not the one for her – is she questioning going through with the wedding? Plus Hunter meets Neeta’s sister, Asha, and visits Mac in hospital, who is seen grabbing Hunter’s arm…

