Home and Away: Ebony kills Robbo as revenge plan goes wrong?

Ebony Easton’s revenge scheme against cop Colby Thorne for killing her brother Boyd in the line of duty takes a new twist in next week’s Home and Away when ex-cop Robbo gets close to exposing her plan. After almost ending up dead himself, he and Ebony share a passionate kiss!

With Colby off the police force thanks to someone leaking his River Boy gangster past to the local press, Robbo wonders who’s got it in for his roommate and starts to suspect newcomer Ebony may not be all she seems. It’s no coincidence Colby’s life began to fall apart after she arrived in the Bay…

Telling her menacing mum Hazel that Robbo might be on to her, she’s shocked when her evil parent demands her daughter do him in as well!

In an attempt to learnt more about Ebony, Robbo suggest a lunch date his place on Wednesday 11 July, but is unaware the duplicitous brunette is planning to poison him and sneaks something very nasty into his drink. But as the pair genuinely start to bond and an attraction develops, much to their mutual surprise, Ebony can’t go through with it and pours the doctored drink away.

Gripped by conflicting emotions, Ebony ends up kissing the hunky former hitman, causing commitment-phone Robbo to do a runner. Ebony later gets a call from Hazel and reassures her that, despite not being able to murder him, Robbo will not be a problem… But has Hazel jeopardised her own plan?

